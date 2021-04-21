Manheim Township traditionally plays the toughest non-conference schedule of any girls lacrosse team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. It’s done in an effort to better the Blue Streaks for the postseason, where they hope to reach the state final for what would technically be the third season in a row after getting there in 2018 and 2019.

Wednesday night was evidence of that tough non-league slate when Manheim Township hosted Cardinal O’Hara, the 2019 District 12-3A champ and state qualifier.

In winter-like conditions with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s on windswept Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium, the Streaks came away with a 12-8 victory. It was a good taste of what Manheim Township (9-2) will likely face in the playoffs.

“Philly teams play Philly teams every single game basically,” Manheim Township senior defender Emma Hagg said. “So they’re going against this hard ride, hard clear every single time. We don’t see that as often in our league games. ...but these people know how to drive, how to cut, so it’s a lot harder to stop them.”

Megan Rice, Sydney Witwer and Campbell Heller each had three goals apiece to pace the Manheim Township attack. But the scoring didn’t come easy.

“I was getting face-guarded,” Rice said. “So we had to adjust to that.”

Cardinal O’Hara (6-2) also won the draw control battle, 14 to 8. Plus, a Manheim Township team that typically does a good job in league play of pushing opponents to the sideline when the opposing team is in transition instead saw Cardinal O’Hara often move quickly down the middle of the field. But that happened somewhat intentionally on the part of the Streaks.

“We get our middies (midfielders) back so it eliminates that deep pass late,” Rice said. “So it’s like a 4 versus 7 instead of our attackers trying to stop the ball.”

Manheim Township defenders Hagg, Bella Grandrimo, Gretta Harnish and Devon Nee were solid in keeping Cardinal O’Hara away from the net. And in the times the visiting Lions were able to penetrate, Streak goalkeepers Gail Wilkes (nine saves) and Maddie Eckert (six saves) were there to make the stops. Wilkes had three consecutive saves in the final 30 seconds of the first half to keep Manheim Township’s advantage at 7-4 at intermission.

“She just really stepped up,” Hagg said of Wilkes. “She helped our defense, it kept our momentum going and stopped it from transferring over to them (Cardinal O’Hara).”

The Streaks pushed their lead to 10-5 in the second half before Cardinal O’Hara scored three-straight to cut its deficit to 10-8 with 8:36 to go.

“We kept the ball on our side when the game was getting close,” Rice said.

Heller and Witwer iced the game with goals within 40 seconds of each other with under six minutes remaining.

“This win was big for us,” Rice said.

Wednesday was just the second loss of the year for Cardinal O’Hara. The other came to Archbishop Carroll, the 2019 PIAA 2A runner-up.

Meanwhile, Manheim Township also has a non-league win over Twin Valley, currently the top team in the District 3-2A power ratings. Earlier in the year, the Streaks faced Radnor, a 2019 PIAA 3A quarterfinalist. And Manheim Township is scheduled to travel to Garnet Valley for the regular season finale in what will be a rematch of their 2019 state semifinal.

Up next, the Streaks are set to host a league game against Conestoga Valley on Tuesday.

