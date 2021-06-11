Since the PIAA began hosting state tournaments in girls lacrosse in 2009, every state champion has been from Districts One or 12. Both regions are in or around Philadelphia. Of teams that have made an appearance in a state title game, all but two are from Districts One or 12. Those two outliers are Kennard-Dale (2017 2A, 2018 2A) and Manheim Township (2018 2A, 2019 2A).

So while Saturday will mark the third-straight season Manheim Township will compete for a state crown, the Blue Streaks are still looking to become the first team from outside Districts One or 12 to win gold.

To accomplish that feat, Manheim Township will have to top Radnor, a three-time state champion (2009, 2011, 2017). Both squads are the third-place team from their region: Manheim Township from District Three and Radnor from District One. The matchup will happen Saturday at 12 p.m., at West Chester East High School.

Here’s a look at the contest:

Manheim Township:

Coach: Mark Pinkerton (10th season, 215-41 career record…the L-L’s all-time winningest girls lacrosse coach)

Record: 21-5 (L-L regular season champion, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A semifinalist…has a 94-game L-L regular season win streak, has won last 11 L-L tournament titles)

Top players: senior defender Emma Hagg (L-L Most Valuable Defender, four goals, one assist, D-III Messiah recruit), senior Megan Rice (L-L Most Valuable Attack, 102 goals, 75 assists, 200+ career goals, 150+ career assists, D-I Richmond recruit), junior attack Sydney Witwer (L-L first-team all-star, 87 goals, 16 assists, D-I William & Mary commit), senior midfielder Campbell Heller (L-L second-team all-star, 50 goals, six assists, D-II Wilmington recruit), senior midfielder Alyssa Dotter (L-L honorable mention, 39 goals, 14 assists, D-II East Stroudsburg recruit), sophomore defender Devon Nee (L-L first-team all-star, two goals, D-I Kennesaw State commit), senior defender Bella Grandrimo (L-L second-team all-star, three goals, one assist), sophomore Bronwyn Hilbert (L-L first-team all-star, 27 goals, nine assists), sophomore defender Gretta Harnish (2021 L-L first-team all-star, one goal, one assist), sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Eckert (L-L second-team all-star, 85 saves), junior attack Cecilia Walker (L-L honorable mention, 32 goals), freshman midfielder Brenna Campagna (13 goals, five assists, handles draw control duties)

Radnor:

Coach: Kristin Addis (first season, Radnor alum, starred on defense at Notre Dame from 2005 through 2007, previously assistant coach at Delaware and James Madison)

Record: 22-2 (Central League regular season champion, District 1-3A semifinalist)

Top players: senior attack Cierra Hopson (US Lacrosse All-American, All-Central League first-team, D-I Elon recruit), senior midfielder Toni DiCarlo (US Lacrosse All-American, All-Central League first-team, D-I Navy recruit), senior midfielder Margaret Mooney (D-I William & Mary recruit), senior defender Ellie Rinehart (All-Central League second-team, D-I Loyola recruit), senior defender Avery Ciatto (All-Central League second-team), senior goalkeeper Elise Palmer (All-Central League second-team, William & Mary recruit), senior midfielder Sheila Esgro (All-Central League honorable mention)

How to watch: If unable to be there in person, the game will be broadcast on PCN, both on cable and livestream, the latter via the PCN Select app.