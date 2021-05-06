The Manheim Township girls lacrosse team completed the job Thursday night in the form of a 15-8 Lancaster-Lebanon League win over visiting Hempfield.

With the victory in the regular season league finale, the Blue Streaks (11-0 league, 14-3 overall) captured the L-L regular season crown and extended their league regular season win streak to 94-straight games.

“It’s definitely rewarding,” Manheim Township senior attack Megan Rice said. “All of our hard work put in, it’s great to experience it with our whole team.”

Rice finished with six goals and five assists, with all five of her helpers going to different players. With the Hempfield defense often doubling Rice when she attempted to drive, Rice fed her teammates from pretty much every spot on the offensive side, either from behind the net, on the side, or about 10 yards out front of the goal.

“I’m used to having a lot of pressure,” she said. “I actually love pressure. I thrive off of it because it challenges me. So if you’re doubling me, our team has so many threats that I can feed. If they double me, someone is open, I look up and see the cutter.”

Hempfield (8-2, 10-5) held its only lead, 2-1, six minutes into the contest and trailed by just two goals, 8-6, nearly six minutes into the second half. That’s when the Streaks notched seven scores over the next 10 minutes to push its largest advantage to 15-6 with 9:42 to go before the Black Knights stopped the bleeding.

“There was a 10-minute stretch in the second half where we made some silly mistakes,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said. “And a team like Township takes advantage of that. But I’m proud of my girls. They played aggressive. We were able to pull it together but it was too late.”

Under the lights on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium, the Hempfield offense struggled to crack Manheim Township’s zone defense, often making high passes to get over the sticks of Streak defenders, perhaps explaining why the Knights were unable to log an assist for the game.

Manheim Township goalkeepers Gail Wilkes and Maddie Eckert combined for five saves.

Sydney Witwer (three goals) and Cecilia Walker (two goals) also paced the Blue Streaks, while Kayla Brooks and Haylee Eide each had a pair of scores for the Knights.

There’s a chance the rivals could meet again in next week’s league playoffs, as Hempfield has locked up the No. 3-seed in the four-team tournament.

Before that happens, both Hempfield and Manheim Township have a pair of rematches in separate regular season non-league finales Saturday.

Hempfield hosts Exeter, having last met in the 2019 District 3-3A semifinals. And Manheim Township travels to Garnet Valley, having last met in the state semifinals two years ago.

“We’re playing Garnet Valley on Saturday,” Rice said. “That’s been in the back of our minds this week, just trying to get our team better and get prepared for that game. So this (win over Hempfield) is definitely a confidence boost.”

