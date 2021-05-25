With less five minutes remaining in Tuesday’s District 3-3A girls lacrosse semifinal, Manheim Township held a four-goal advantage against visiting Wilson. From there, the Bulldogs accounted for 14 of the game’s final 17 goals en route to an eventual 19-12 victory.

It sends Wilson (16-4) to a district final for the fourth time in program history, while Manheim Township (17-5) goes to Thursday’s third-place game to decide seeding for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

So what changed the tide for No. 3-seed Wilson? We’ll start at the midfield circle, where No. 2-seed Manheim Township won nine of the first 13 draw controls, at which point the Streaks were up 9-5 at the 4:12 mark of the first half.

Wilson took the final three draws of the opening half, and first six draws of the second half, and 14 of the game’s final 19 draws overall.

“The first girl we started with (on draw controls) is more of a self-drawer,” Wilson sixth-year coach John Spleen said. “Once that wasn’t working we went to Emmi Mclain and she’s able to get the ball out to the circles and we felt like it was a 50/50 chance out there.”

The Wilson offense spread the field and put the onus on their attacks to charge the cage.

“We wanted to attack low and from the sides with our attack players,” Spleen said. “Once that drew out a defender, then Manheim Township had to start sliding players to stop our drives, then our midfielders were able to step up and get the backdoor cuts.”

The Manheim Township defense was still able to force nine turnovers, while keepers Gail Wilkes and Maddie Eckert combined for five saves. But the Streaks had trouble advancing the ball in transition.

“A lot of pressure,” Manheim Township senior Megan Rice said. “They locked onto any pass we could make, and then pressured on ball up the field.”

Wilson went from down 9-5 at the 4:12 mark of the first quarter to up 12-9 with 18:48 remaining, a roughly 10-minute stretch of game action during which the Bulldogs scored seven-straight goals. They later pushed their largest lead to 19-11. Five Wilson players scored at least three goals apiece, while keeper Maria Sassaran made eight saves.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season and L-L tournament champion Streaks were paced by Sydney Witwer (five goals), Alyssa Dotter (two goals, two assists) and Rice (two goals, two assists).

Manheim Township lost in a district semifinal for just the second time in 12 tries, while giving up a season-high 19 goals. The Streaks will travel to top-seeded Hershey (17-1) in Thursday’s consolation game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. The previously unbeaten Trojans fell 18-9 to fifth-seeded South Western (17-2) in Tuesday’s other district semifinal.

“We’re going to forget about this one,” Rice said of Tuesday’s loss. “We’ll get ready Wednesday and play our best game Thursday.”

