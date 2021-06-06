STATE COLLEGE — Four days after pulling the upset over four-time state champ Garnet Valley, the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team kept its playoff run going Saturday evening.

This one came in a 20-10 PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win over District Seven champion Shady Side Academy on the turf at State College Area High School.

It puts the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season and tournament champion Blue Streaks (20-5) just one win away from returning to the state final for what would be the third season in a row. The third seed from District Three, Manheim Township has gotten this far by first bouncing back from a devastating 19-12 loss to Wilson in the district semis.

“That (the Wilson loss) is a huge motivation,” Manheim Township’s Alyssa Dotter said Saturday. “We knew we definitely should have had that game, now we’re trying to prove it.”

Earlier in the week, Manheim Township beat District 1-3A runner-up Garnet Valley, 8-6, avenging a 15-4 loss from a month earlier to that same team. Also, the District One runner-up in the state’s largest class had never before lost a first-round PIAA playoff game until that point.

“Our defense was definitely locked in,” Dotter recalled of the win over Garnet Valley. “On offense, we worked on running our motion, staying wide, possession game.”

The Streaks carried that momentum into Saturday. After Shady Side scored first, Manheim Township tallied three in a row. Shady Side cut its deficit to 3-2 at the 17:56 mark of the first half. It would be the closest the Bulldogs would get, as the Streaks put eight in a row in the back of the net and later led 13-4 at halftime. Manheim Township pushed its largest lead to 16-6 to get a running clock for a moment with 13:29 left.

Sydney Witwer (six goals), Campbell Heller (five goals), Megan Rice (three goals, three assists), Bronwyn Hilbert (three goals, two assists) and Dotter (three goals, two assists) paced the Streaks’ attack. Rice registered career goal No. 200 at the 15:57 mark of the first half - coincidentally she scored career goal No. 100 two years earlier at nearby Panzer Stadium on the Penn State University campus.

After collecting eight saves in the win over Garnet Valley on Tuesday, Manheim Township goalkeeper Maddie Eckert tallied nine stops on Saturday, while fronted by defenders Bella Grandrimo, Gretta Harnish, Emma Hagg and Devon Nee.

“From a defensive perspective, we knew there were going to be a lot of drivers,” Eckert said of Shady Side. “We really wanted to get in their hands today. Defense in total worked as a team.”

A young Shady Side team with just four senior starters split the draw controls, 16-16. The Bulldogs are steered by third-year coach Katy Phillips, who was previously the head coach at Robert Morris University from its inception in 2004 through 2017.

“We can’t replicate the speed of Manheim Township in Pittsburgh, in the WPIAL,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of onus on us as coaches in the WPIAL to figure out how we get District Seven to be more dominate down the road.”

Meanwhile, Manheim Township will next face Sewickley Academy, the No. 3-seed from District Seven, in Tuesday’s state semifinals, at a site and time to be determined.

BOX SCORE