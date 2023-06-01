Make room for a new addition to the trophy case.

Manheim Township defended its District Three Class 3A girls lacrosse crown with a 14-3 victory over the visiting Wilson Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon in Neffsville.

It took a bit for the Blue Streaks to get going, particularly on offense, but once they found their rhythm, they didn’t look back.

“You could see a bit of district championship nerves,” Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton said of his team’s slow start.

Early on, it seemed that the Streaks lacked the patience and ball movement that is their bread and butter on offense, much like how their first half against Hempfield went in Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Wilson, on the other hand, started strong Thursday, as senior Jenna Facciolli scored the first goal of the game. The Bulldogs played exceptional defense for about the first nine minutes, always a tall task against the potentially explosive Streaks’ offense.

But at the start, Manheim Township was not getting the drives it wanted, a direct result of the rock-solid defense Wilson was playing.

However, the Streaks soon broke through, as Calli Campagna scored a goal that felt much-needed for Manheim Township to settle down.

And settle down, the Streaks did.

They scored a second goal a mere 29 seconds after their first, giving them the lead. This time, it was freshman Alivian Parmer, who excelled in her first district final, finishing with five goals and one assist.

Manheim Township rattled off three more goals before halftime, and held the Bulldogs, who looked very threatening early, to just one goal in the first half.

The Streaks’ experienced, lightning quick defense was key, especially in the early going of the half, to slow down a Wilson team that jumped off to a good start.

“(Wilson) has some very threatening divers and a lot of talent on offense,” Pinkerton said. “I am super proud of the defense.”

The Manheim Township defense standing tall allowed for the offense to find its rhythm as they scored five times in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

“The offense started to play the way they should,” Pinkerton said. “They were more patient, and we moved the ball.”

Parmer’s innate poise and calmness with the ball was key to the Blue Streaks’ victory. “Coach Pinkerton really helps us slow everything down,” she said.

Wilson refused to go down without a fight, though, and added two goals in a 40-second span around the 12-minute mark of the second half, but by then the mountain was too tall to climb.

Pinkerton said repeating as district champions doesn’t get old.“It’s a really special group,” he said.

Manheim Township has conquered the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament and districts, and it will now prepare for the PIAA tournament, which begins June 6.

The Streaks have made the state final four years in a row.