HARRISBURG — It had been three years since Manheim Township won the District Three Class 3A girls lacrosse title.

While that may not sound like a long time, for a program such as the Blue Streaks, it’s an eternity.

Manheim Township lost to Wilson in last year’s district semifinals and in 2020, the season was canceled because of COVID-19. It’s why the Streaks were extra motivated during Wednesday evening’s championship game against Governor Mifflin at Landis Field.

It’s why Manheim Township started strong and never let up in an impressive 19-7 victory.

“For us, every year a district championship is one of our primary goals,” Streaks coach Mark Pinkerton said. “We lost in the semifinals last year and from that point on, this was goal No. 1”

Sydney Witwer scored six times, including the 200th goal of her high school career, in helping the Streaks win their 10th district title.

“Especially because last year we didn’t make it to district (finals), it meant so much more this year,” Witwer said of hitting her milestone. “Playing Wilson in the semifinals was personal. We wanted that win so bad and I am so glad we got to come back here and especially that we pulled out that win.”

It didn’t take long for Township to get going either. When Bronwyn Hilbert stepped out from behind the Mustangs’ cage and opened the scoring just 2:30 into the game it started a five-goal barrage in a span of 5:17.

“Always in a big game, you want to get off to a hot start,” Pinkerton said. “We talked about that and we talked about if it didn’t go that way, that would be OK. But they were ready to go. They were focused and came out with good energy.”

Governor Mifflin finally got on the board on a Sophie Stanislawczyk marker, only to see the Streaks run off the next three goals.

Behind two goals each from Hilbert, Witwer, Cecelia Walker and Alyssa Dotter, Township opened an 8-1 lead just past the midway point of the opening half.

Witwer put home her third of the game, No. 200 of her career, 9:16 before halftime. Olivia Young added a goal and Witwer notched another 3:38 before the break for an 11-3 halftime lead.

“Our offense runs a lot around Alyssa Dotter, Sydney and Bronwyn, but all seven can be dangerous with the ball or off the ball. But those three lead the way on offense,” Pinkerton said. “It started with Brenna (Campagna) on the draws and the girls on the circle doing a great job at winning draws.

“There were a lot of caused turnovers by our defense today, which gave us possession. We have the best defense and goalie combination we’ve had.”

After the Mustangs cut the Streaks’ lead to 12-5 early in the second half, Township put the game away with six straight goals in less than 11 minutes of play.

Manheim Township heads to the PIAA tournament with a 20-2 mark, and on a five-game win streak since a loss to Hempfield on May 5.

But it was that loss that really got the team going.

“The dynamic of the team is amazing, and that chemistry is what helps us get there,” Hilbert said. “We had a hiccup with Hempfield this year and it was just like Wilson (last year). You kind of get a little humbled so we were able to come back and win 19-7.”

“It was a kick in the face. We came in with way too much expectation we would win,” Witwer said. “Obviously, we came back and beat them in the championship game for the league. That was a big win that motivated us.”