In the history of the PIAA lacrosse playoffs, which began in 2009, the District One girls’ runner-up in the state’s largest class had never lost a first-round game. That streak came to an end Tuesday when Manheim Township topped District 1-3A runner-up Garnet Valley 8-6 in a PIAA Class 3A first-round matchup.

With the win, the Blue Streak girls are the only Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse team left standing for the 2021 season, after the Hempfield boys and Lampeter-Strasburg boys both suffered first-round state playoff defeats.

Manheim Township 8, Garnet Valley 6: The last time these two teams met in the state playoffs was the 2019 semifinals, a matchup the Blue Streaks won, 14-12. Garnet Valley avenged that loss about a month ago with a 15-4 win over visiting Manheim Township back on May 8. Squaring off Tuesday afternoon at West Chester Henderson High School, the Streaks led 5-2 at halftime and pushed their largest lead to 8-2 with 7:28 left. Over the next six minutes, GV scored the game’s final four goals. Manheim Township goalkeeper Maddie Eckert made eight saves, while the offense was paced by Sydney Witwer (two goals), Campbell Heller (two goals), Cecilia Walker (two goals) and Megan Rice (one goal, two assists). The L-L regular season and league tournament champion Streaks (19-5) will next face District Seven champion Shady Side Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinal round, at a site and time to be determined. In its first-round win, Shady Side topped Hershey, 11-8.

Kennett 15, Hempfield 10: Down 6-3 at the 7:05 mark of the second quarter, District 3-3A runner-up Hempfield scored three in a row to tie it with 1:48 remaining in the half of its PIAA Class 3A first-round game, played at Lancaster Catholic on Maley Family Field at Crusader Stadium. Kennett, the fourth-place team from District One, scored the game’s next six goals, and later pushed its largest lead to 15-7 in the fourth quarter. Max Grube (four goals, two assists) paced Hempfield. The L-L Section One co-champion Knights finished 16-4 overall in a season that saw saw them snap the Blue Streaks’ L-L regular season win streak at 110 games, capture the league tourney crown over Manheim Township for the second season in a row and later reach the district title game for the first time since 2011, doing so with just four senior starters.

“The measuring stick was always Manheim Township,” Hempfield third-year coach Matt McAlpine said. “It’s still going to be something we measure up to. ...Now we’re in a position where we can say, ‘You know what? We belong.’”

Bishop Shanahan 16, Lampeter-Strasburg 8: In a PIAA Class 2A first-round game District 1-2A runner-up Bishop Shanahan led 6-1 after the first quarter, 11-3 at halftime and 15-7 at the end of the third quarter. The Pioneers finished 15-6 overall in a 2021 campaign that saw them capture the L-L Section Two crown and make the program’s first appearances in the district semifinals and state tournament.