Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach Dan Lyons had a bus to catch.

Following his team’s 21-11 victory over Penn Manor in the District Three Class 3A quarterfinals Thursday evening in Neffsville, Lyons made a quick trip north to see as much of the Hempfield-Wilson quarterfinal matchup as possible.

Next up, the top-seeded Blue Streaks (16-0 District Three record) will host No. 5 Hempfield, a 9-7 winner over Wilson, in Tuesday’s semifinals. Hempfield — which was led by five Jason Hilton goals in Thursday’s win — and Township have clinched berths in the state tournament.

To get there, Township had to dispatch No. 9 Penn Manor in the quarterfinals. And the Comets (13-7) were more than game, tallying the first two goals in both the second and third quarters to keep pace with the favored Blue Streaks.

Township righted itself each time, however, tallying four straight goals to close the first half and pulling away with a seven-goal fourth quarter to cruise into the semis.

“This year we kind of emphasized stepping on the gas out of halftime, really pushing ourselves to the max,” Streaks senior defender Wells Bergstrom said. “I think once we get up we kind of get a little ego boost in our heads. But we always seem to put it away and keep ourselves going once we get the fire started.”

A long-distance assist from Bergstrom to Jake Laubach put Township up 16-8 midway through the fourth, with Bergstrom’s transition tally sealing the deal at 20-9.

Laubach scored a team-high five goals for Township, including back-to-back goals in the first quarter that gave the Streaks the lead for good.

Nick Palumbo opened and closed Township’s scoring in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, tallying a pair of goals from his position at faceoff. He and Charlie Hill combined to win 27 of 36 faceoffs for the game.

Adam Hollinger tallied five goals for Penn Manor, all in the second half. His first two goals came courtesy of man-up opportunities to open the third quarter. Hollinger, the overtime hero in the Comets 11-10 first-round victory over State College, tallied the final two goals of the contest versus Township.

“I was proud of how we came together every time Township went on a run, especially those two goals at the end,” Comets coach Connor Rowe said. “We’re a young team. A lot of guys who were on the field today are coming back next year. Not a lot of teams get to make districts, let alone win games in consecutive years. We want to focus on having a better regular season, get a better seed so in the quarterfinals we don’t have to face the No. 1 team.”

Benedict Flinchbaugh added three goals and an assist for Penn Manor. Eli Warfel had two goals and Aidan Gerlach had two assists. Nick Hollinger made 15 saves for the Comets.

Bennett Parmer and Simon Bowen had four goals apiece for Township, which outshot Penn Manor 36-18 for the contest.

AJ Fischer had seven saves for the Blue Streaks.

Class 2A

Cocalico 19, Hershey 9: The top-seeded Eagles roared out to a 6-1 lead after one quarter and kept the hammer down en route to the quarterfinal victory. They were led by five goals from Cole Barnes and four from Zach Belknap, while Evan Youndt and Bryce Nash each racked up a hat trick.

Cocalico will host No. 5 seed Trinity, a 9-8 winner over No. 4 Red Land on Wednesday, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Lampeter-Strasburg 13, Twin Valley 6: The third-seeded Pioneers punched their semifinal ticket, and await the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Susquehannock and No. 7 New Oxford.