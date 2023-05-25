Manheim Township had not played a game since winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse title a week ago. Thursday afternoon’s 23-2 win over Penn Manor showed that the Blue Streaks have not missed a beat.

Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton said his team was able to take a much-needed break after its 11-6 L-L title win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

“You could keep plugging away or take a break,” Pinkerton said. “We took a break.”

Manheim Township advanced to the semifinal round of the District Three Class 3A tournament with its dominant home victory over the Comets.

The Blue Streaks took five minutes to score their first goal of the game, but once they found their groove, there was no looking back.

Alivian Parmer got the scoring party started when she netted Manheim Township’s first three goals and added an assist on the fourth. Parmer was unstoppable, locating her shots and ultimately scoring four goals and assisting on two more in the game.

Olivia Young was equally unstoppable, scoring a team-high five goals and tallying two assists.

Penn Manor, which answered the Blue Streaks’ first two goals with one of their own, simply couldn’t see any of the ball. Manheim Township smothered the Comets’ ballcarriers, making it near impossible for Penn Manor to maintain any time on the attack.

After their first goal, the Comets were held scoreless for 12 minutes, and in that time, the Blue Streaks scored nine times.

A double-digit lead at half time allowed Manheim Township to cruise in the second half, in which the Streaks still added 10 more goals.

Township also saw 10 different players score, showing off just how much depth it has at its disposal.

The victory advances the Streaks to the semifinal round and qualifies them for the PIAA tournament. The Blue Streaks will host another familiar foe, Hempfield, on Tuesday for the semifinals.

“Familiarity helps each team know the other team,” Pinkerton said of the matchup with Hempfield.

Hempfield 12, Palmyra 8

The Black Knights, who are 0-2 against the Blue Streaks this season, get a shot at redemption and a spot in the district finals when they visit Township on Tuesday.

Twin Valley 14, Lampeter-Strasburg 3

The L-L runners-up bowed out of the playoffs after suffering a loss to Twin Valley. The Pioneers, who had one of the better seasons in program history, finish the season with an overall record of 17-2.

They made their first L-L title game in program history and had the Section Two MVP in Rowan Kimmel. The Pioneers are focused on continuing to build their program up, and another successful season in the books will help.