Since the District Three girls lacrosse tournament began in 2009, Manheim Township has advanced to the district semifinals every season. The Blue Streaks kept that streak intact Thursday night with a 19-8 District 3-3A quarterfinal win over rival Hempfield.

Cocalico also picked up a District 3-2A quarterfinal victory, while Lampeter-Strasburg saw its season come to an end. More on those in a bit.

Manheim Township 19, Hempfield 8: On Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium, the No. 7-seed Black Knights (13-7) won 11 of 17 draw controls in the first half, but committed five first-half turnovers and were stopped five times in the opening salvo by Streaks’ goalkeeper Gail Wilkes. Wilkes also had the task of looking into the setting sun in the first half.

“It makes it a little bit difficult,” Wilkes said. “It wasn’t too bad.”

The Manheim Township defense also kept Hempfield leading scorer Kayla Brooks off the board.

“I really just tried to direct my defense,” Wilkes said. “Just tell them where the ball was mainly, where to go to help out.”

Second-seeded Manheim Township (17-4) led 11-5 at halftime. Streaks’ freshman Brenna Campagna was on the midfield circle throughout the night, as the L-L regular season and tournament champion Streaks proceeded to win eight of 12 draw controls in the second half, which helped push the lead to 18-8 and a running clock with 5:05 remaining.

“They dominated on the draws the last time we played them,” Manheim Township junior Sydney Witwer said. “We talked a lot about boxing out.”

Witwer (five goals, one assist), Megan Rice (four goals, five assists) and Alyssa Dotter (three goals, one assist) paced the Streaks’ attack.

With Thursday’s victory, Manheim Township also qualified for the state tournament, improved to 4-0 in district playoff matchups against Hempfield all-time and a perfect 12-0 in district quarterfinal games overall. The Streaks will host No. 3-seed Wilson (15-4) in Tuesday’s District 3-3A semifinal, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Cocalico 14, Palmyra 4: In a District 3-2A quarterfinal matchup at Talon Field, the host Eagles (15-3) led comfortably all the way against sixth-seeded Palmyra (14-6), with No. 3-seed Cocalico up 8-3 at halftime, paced by Hannah Custer (six goals, one assist) and Samantha Keck (three goals, two assists) on the offensive end and goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky (seven saves) on the defensive end. With the victory, the Eagles advanced to the district semifinals for the fourth time in program history and qualified for the state tournament. Cocalico will travel to No. 2-seed York Catholic (16-1) in Tuesday’s District 3-2A semifinals.

York Catholic 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 6: In a District 3-2A quarterfinal, L-S twice tied it early at 1-1 and 2-2 before the host Irish began building a lead, going to halftime up 13-4. L-S got a pair of goals each from Hannah Gawne and Rowan Kimmel. The Pioneers finish 13-7 overall after having picked up a district playoff win for just the third time in program history and reaching the district quarterfinals for the third time overall.

