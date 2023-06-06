Manheim Township turned a tight state playoff game into an easy win by scoring 11 of 12 goals in the middle of the contest to defeat Shady Side Academy 14-11 in the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse opening round Tuesday afternoon at Neffsville.

The District Three-champion Blue Streaks (19-0) trailed 7-3 in the middle of the second period before the game turned in their favor.

“We had been down like that in games before and came back, and I was confident that we could do it again,” said Manheim Township head coach Daniel Lyons.

Next up for Manheim Township will be the winner of today’s first-round contest between Hempfield and Downingtown East. The quarterfinal will be Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

After tying the game 7-7 and 8-8 in the third period, Manheim Township took its first lead at 9-8 on a goal by Peyton Moritzen with 3:34 left in the quarter. Moritzen set himself up in front of the net and took a pass behind the goal from Bennett Parmer to put the Blue Streaks up for good.

The Bulldogs (9-13), the District Seven runners-up, pressured the net in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, being a man up after a tripping penalty against Manheim Township. But goalie Alan Fischer made two of his 16 saves to preserve the lead.

The Blue Streaks put the game away with five straight goals after that. Bennett Parmer scored twice, once off the post, while Simon Bowen, Trey Dotter and Jake Laubach each scored once to put Manheim Township ahead 14-8 with 3:59 to play.

Shady Side added three goals in the last 2:10 to narrow the gap.

The Bulldogs also scored the first three goals of the game, taking early leads of 3-0 and 4-1. However, they really pressed their advantage in the opening minutes of the second quarter by scoring twice during a Blue Streak penalty for an illegal stick. Two tallies by John Paul Henry had the visitors up 6-3. Landon Mauser added another to make it 7-3 with 8:23 remaining in the half.

After that, Manheim Township scored 11 of the next 12 goals, including scores by Dotter and Moritzen to get within 7-5 at intermission.

Part of the success for the Blue Streaks came from the passing of Laubach, who scored two goals, but really impacted the game with his five assists. Four of them were in the 11-1 run.

“All of our guys, I mean every single one of our guys, plays so unselfishly,” Lyons said. “(Laubach) just had an opportunity to feed against a short stick.”

Parmer led Manheim Township with four goals. Bower and Moritzen had three each, while Dotter and Laubach each scored two. Parmer had two assists. Moritzen and Austin Garland each set up one goal.

Henry scored a game-high five goals. Mac Mohn added three, while Emmerich Braham, James Rost and Landon Mauser each added one for Shady Side.

Nicholas Anderson made nine saves in defeat and got some help from the crossbar when Laubach’s shot bounced away from the goal in the last minute of the third quarter.