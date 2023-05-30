What started as a prototypical rivalry game became business as usual for the Manheim Township boys lacrosse team.

Put on their heels for the first quarter and change by Hempfield, the Blue Streaks erupted for eight third-quarter goals en route to a 16-11 win over the Black Knights in the District Three Class 3A semifinals Tuesday in Neffsville.

The victory sends the top-seeded Blue Streaks to the district championship for the second straight season. The defending champs will host Central York, which on Tuesday beat Dallastown 11-10 in overtime, Thursday at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township’s Journey Field.

“Playing at our home field ... it’s going to be amazing,” said junior attacker Bennett Parmer. “We’re super excited.”

The Blue Streaks (17-0) are seeking their seventh title in what will be their 11th appearance in the championship game.

Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Black Knights will drop into the third-place seeding game at the Dallastown-Central York loser on Thursday. The top four teams from District Three all advance to the PIAA state playoffs.

Hempfield (13-5) came out hustling on Tuesday. Despite staking Township to an early 2-0 lead, including a man-up goal by Parmer (three goals, five assists), the Knights kept the Blue Streaks in check for much of the game’s opening half.

Senior defender Isaiah Martin (four groundballs) made a handful of early plays to switch possession and let Knights potent attacker Jason Hilton (four goals) go to work.

Following a stop by Hempfield goalkeeper Gabe Colon-Munoz (12 saves) early in the second quarter, Hilton was able to score in transition to knot the contest at 2-2.

After Julian Morales (five goals) deposited home an assist by Toby Marco (four assists), the Black Knights suddenly led 3-2.

But the Streaks answered with four consecutive goals to retake the lead. Charlie Kingsbury, Quinlan Arnold, Austin Garland (three goals) and Jake Laubach (three goals, two assists) all found the net as Township built a 6-4 advantage at the half.

“We’ve started slow a couple times this year and it happened today a little bit,” Parmer admitted. “It finally picked up.”

The Blue Streaks picked apart Hempfield’s zone after halftime, building a 14-6 lead after three quarters.

Simon Bowen added two goals and three assists for Township. Hempfield’s Zach Antesberger had two goals.