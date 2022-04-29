What initially looked like another high-scoring boys lacrosse contest between Lancaster-Lebanon League rivals Manheim Township and Hempfield turned into an impressive display of defense by the Blue Streaks.

Xander Johnson paced Manheim Township with five goals, Garrett Campagna and Charlie Kingsbury each tallied four assists, and the Township defenders shut down Hempfield after the first quarter for a wire-to-wire 18-8 victory Friday afternoon in Neffsville.

The victory locked up the outright L-L Section One title for Township (9-0 league, 11-3 overall), which shared the title with Hempfield a year ago. The Black Knights went on to win the league championship.

“That’s one of our first goals, to win that section, and the fact that we won it outright is great,” Johnson said.

“We’ve had that chip on our shoulders since we lost leagues last year,” said Blue Streaks defender Ben Wright. “Ever since we lost that game we’ve been working and we came out today and did that.”

Township held a 5-4 lead after the first quarter, getting a late save by senior goalie Tyler Moritzen (13 saves) to maintain the advantage.

Sophomore Nick Palumbo promptly won the next faceoff, scooping up a ground ball and finding Johnson downfield for a goal just eight seconds into the second quarter.

Bennett Parmer would add two of his three goals in the frame, bookending an around-the-end strike by Kingsbury, for a 9-5 Township lead at the half.

The Streaks continued the run with scores by Johnson, Parmer and Campagna (four goals) to open the third quarter.

“It was just coming off the jump early,” Johnson said. “We’ve pretty much all season talked about ‘being first,’ whether that be to a ground ball, goal or half or whatever it was. We took half really hard and came out firing.”

Hempfield (7-2, 11-2) was unable to keep pace despite four first-quarter goals. Seamus Mack was an early force on face off, and leading scorer Max Grube tallied two quick goals for the Black Knights with Jason Hilton knotting the contest at 3-3 midway through the opening frame.

After AJ McAlpine (two goals) scored off a Grube assist in the second quarter to get within 7-5, the Knights were held scoreless over the next ten minutes of game time.

It was a far cry from the barrage of goals two weeks ago, when Township held off Hempfield 20-14 in Landisville.

“We knew the potential we could play to,” Wright said of the Streaks’ defense. “Ever since that game we’ve been working to get to that potential. I think we brought it today and showed how our defense can play, and we stepped it up.”

Township was led in the midfield and on defense by seniors Emmett Kappesser (three ground balls) and Lucian Li (two ground balls), plus quality minutes from Jamie Miller off the bench.

Next up, Hempfield hosts Academy New Church for a nonleague contest Saturday afternoon. Township will enjoy some time off before celebrating senior night versus Warwick on Thursday, May 5.