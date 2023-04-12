Manheim Township won on its home field against rival Hempfield 13-10 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys lacrosse tilt on Wednesday afternoon, coming back from an early four-goal deficit to take this contest between unbeaten teams.

When the Blue Streaks (7-0) last encountered the Black Knights (5-1), it was in last spring’s District Three semifinals, which Manheim Township won 11-6. Thus, it was a little disconcerting for the home team in Wednesday’s encounter when Hempfield held a 6-2 lead after one period.

But the game turned quickly, as the Blue Streaks scored the first five goals in the second period and never trailed again, holding Hempfield to four goals in the last 36 minutes.

“They just started to communicate much better on defense,” Manheim Township head coach Daniel Lyons said of the Streaks. “And they were covering the guys on the inside and forcing them to take outside shots.”

Bennett Parmer, Peyton Moritzen, Charlie Kingsbury and Nicholas Palumbo had two goals each for the Blue Streaks.

From the Hempfield point of view, the game turned on too many errors when the ball was available.

“We knew going in to this it would come down to ground balls and faceoffs,” Hempfield head coach Brett Moore said. “We made more mistakes than they did.”

Momentum shifted on a different type of mistake. In the last minute of the first quarter, Hempfield was whistled for a two-minute penalty for an illegal stick. Manheim Township scored a man up with a tally by Moritzen to make it 6-3, and Moritzen scored again two seconds after the penalty expired. After the penalty led to, in effect, two goals, Mahheim Township never lost control.

Goals by Austin Garland, Kingsbury and Henry Lapp gave the Blue Streaks their first lead at 7-6 with 4:48 left in the first half. Philip Krauser scored his third goal for Hempfield to tie the score with 3:24 to go in the second quarter, but Parmer hit the back of the net with two seconds left to put Manheim Township ahead for good.

Goals by Palumbo and Kingsbury in the first two minutes of the third quarter gave the home team a 10-7 lead.

Hempfield pulled to within one goal twice, the last time on Jason Hilton’s third goal of the game, which made it 11-10 with 9:42 to go in regulation. However, Palumbo and Koda Sponaugle provided the insurance the Blue Streaks needed to run down the final minutes.

Hilton, Krauser, Toby Marco and Drew Bennett scored consecutive goals in the last 4:01 of the first period to give Hempfield its early 6-2 lead.

Alan Fischer made four saves in goal for Manheim Township, while Gabe Colon-Munoz had five stops for Hempfield.

Dallastown is the only other undefeated Class 3A team in District Three, and Manheim Township will have another contest on Hempfield’s turf, so Lyons is looking for improvement on the Blue Streaks’ solid start.

“Defense is where we have the most room to improve,” Lyons said. “We have a lot of new guys in the center defense. Our offense and faceoff teams have been super.”