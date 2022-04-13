It’s not often you find a football offensive lineman in the fall who also stars as a lacrosse attack in the spring. But Manheim Township senior Alex Romano fits the bill.

Romano’s size presented trouble for the Hempfield defense Wednesday night in Landisville, where Romano aided the visiting Blue Streaks in a 20-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory.

“It not only draws people towards me,” Romano said of his size advantage. “It gives other people opportunities to get open. I’m a big guy, I can handle it on the crease, boxing out people.”

With the win, Manheim Township (5-0 league, 6-2 overall) took over first place in L-L Section One and handed host Hempfield (4-1, 7-1) its first loss of the season.

Last year’s L-L Section One co-champs who have also clashed in seven of the last eight league tournament games, Manheim Township and Hempfield have now evenly split their last six head-to-head meetings.

While Manheim Township never trailed Wednesday, there were four ties in the first half. The last came when Hempfield’s Ryan Heuston (five goals) evened the score at 5-5 with 9 minutes, 59 seconds left in the second quarter.

Romano (four goals, two assists) scored three of the next four goals for Manheim Township, and the Blue Streaks took a 9-6 advantage into halftime.

“Everything started clicking,” Romano said. “We started moving the ball quickly and getting it around to everyone. We started seeing those inside cuts. I was open all the time. It was awesome.”

Both teams gave up season-highs in goals allowed in what was one of the highest-scoring Manheim Township/Hempfield matchups in the long history of the rivalry.

The Streaks pushed their lead to 13-6 and 14-7 in the third quarter. But the Knights kept scratching, cutting the deficit to 17-14 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds remaining on a score from Toby Marco (one goal, two assists).

Manheim Township senior goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen made five of his 19 saves in the fourth quarter, while the Streaks often answered on the other end, capping the night by scoring the last three goals over the final 2:08 to secure the victory.

The teams were about even in faceoffs, turnovers and penalties.

Alongside Romano, the Streaks were paced by Bennett Parmer (four goals, one assist), Charlie Kingsbury (two goals, two assists) and Xander Johnson (three goals, one assist).

In addition to Heuston, the Knights were led by Max Grube (four goals, three assists) and Zack Antesberger (three goals, one assist).

“It means everything,” Moritzen said of the win. “Especially waiting 11 months to play them (Hempfield) again. It’s such a long wait. Tonight was special for us.”

The L-L powerhouse rivals will meet again April 29 in Neffsville. Up next, however, Hempfield travels to Penn Manor on Monday while Manheim Township travels to Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

