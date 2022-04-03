It’s a testament to the quality of the Manheim Township boys lacrosse program that a team from the Pittsburgh area would want to stop in for a regular season visit.

Such was the case Saturday afternoon at Ed Journey Field in Neffsville where the defending District Seven champion North Allegheny Tigers took on the host Blue Streaks in a nonleague showdown.

The Blue Streaks gave North Allegheny everything it could ask for and more, rushing out to an early lead before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a hard-earned 14-12 victory.

“Township and NA have played a lot of times over the years,” said Blue Streaks’ coach Dan Lyons. “They started back when Coach Lefever was here and we’ve actually seen them in the state tournament in two of the years since I’ve been here. They always want to play the best teams possible and we’re glad that they think we’re one of them.”

The win not only upped Township’s record to 3-1 on the season, but also marked Lyons’ 100th victory with the program.

“Pretty much everything we have here, it starts with him,” said senior Garrett Campagna, one of three Township players to record a hat trick on the day. “He brings the energy, he gets us focused in, and gives his time. He’s the greatest coach you could ask for really.”

“It means that I’ve had a ton of great players and a ton of great assistant coaches,” Lyons said of the mark. “I don’t get to go between the lines, so the kids did all that work.”

Township closed the opening quarter with a run of five goals to take a 6-2 lead in the contest. Jake Laubach led the first-quarter attack with two goals and two assists, with Campagna notching an unassisted goal to close the period.

Alex Romano (three goals, one assist) tallied the lone Township goals of the second quarter, finishing off an assist from Bennett Parmer for an 8-6 lead prior to the half.

North Allegheny (1-2) answered with the first two goals of the third quarter, however, knotting the score at 8-8.

Charlie Kingsbury (three goals, two assists) gave Township the lead for good with a goal out of the X position, and a sidearm shot from Max Prevost marked the Streaks’ tenth tally of the afternoon.

Leading 10-9 to open the fourth quarter, Township notched four goals in a row for a five-goal advantage. Kingsbury and Campagna each notched a goal and an assist during the run, with Parmer and Xander Johnson accounting for the remaining goals.

“It’s definitely the unselfish part,” Campagna said. “When everybody is getting involved, everybody is having fun and everybody wants to keep going and be on that field to make a play.”

The Tigers ran off three straight goals in the final two minutes to narrow the final score, but it wouldn’t be enough to knock off the Streaks.

“We were able to get a few possessions together in a row and be patient, wear their defense down and get good shots,” Lyons said of the fourth quarter. “Our guys shot the ball really well today and we were able to finish it.”

Senior Tyler Moritzen had a busy afternoon in goal for Township with sixteen total saves, stopping the Tigers’ final shot of the third quarter and snuffing out their comeback bid with a pair of saves in the final minute.

Defenders Ben Wright and Wells Bergstrom played active roles as well, recording multiple ground balls apiece. Nick Palumbo won his share of faceoffs and scooped five ground balls, with Emmett Kappesser adding five ground balls and forcing a pair of turnovers.

