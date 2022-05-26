HARRISBURG -- A night earlier, the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team scored the first five goals in the first six minutes en route to a dominating District Three Class 3A championship victory.

The Manheim Township boys lacrosse team had a similarly hot start Thursday, scoring five goals by the end of the first quarter and the game’s first nine goals overall in an eventual 12-4 win over Cumberland Valley to capture the District 3-3A crown on Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium near Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg..

“We take a lot of pride in getting off to a hot start offensively,” Blue Streaks’ senior attack Alex Romano said. “It takes pressure off of us.”

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 260-pound Romano, a football lineman in the fall, had a game-high four goals, his last coming on an assist from Garrett Campagna (three goals, four assists). Top-seeded Manheim Township (18-3) logged assists on eight of its 12 scores.

“We noticed that they slide a lot adjacently,” Romano said. “We took advantage of that, moving the ball around quickly and getting it to a lot of different people.”

Manheim Township led 5-0 at the end of the first quarter. The game was a bit more even after that, but Streaks’ goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen (five saves) and defenders Austin Day, Wells Bergstrom and Ben Wright kept the CV offense from finding any rhythm. That defensive unit collected six ground balls, and played a large part in forcing the Eagles into double-digit turnovers. Streaks’ midfielder Nick Palumbo won 12 of 17 faceoffs.

“Their bread and butter was coming from the X (behind the net) and looking for a cutter,” Moritzen said of CV’s offense. “And especially trying to hit the third guy open on the cut. So our job was to have a second guy to fill.”

Manheim Township led 6-0 at halftime and 9-1 at the end of the third quarter.

“That first quarter was ugly,” CV coach Phil Helms said. “We were chasing sticks early on the defensive side. They were getting shots inside the 10, which is something we don’t normally allow to happen. The offense was throwing the ball away.”

The four goals by third-seeded CV (17-3) was the third-lowest goal total by a team in District Three boys lacrosse championship game history, which dates back through 2009. And the Streaks’ eight-goal margin of victory is now the largest in District 3-3A title game history.

Manheim Township won its second district crown under seventh-year coach Dan Lyons, the program’s sixth overall and first since 2018. The Streaks had last been on this stage in 2019, losing to Palmyra 9-8. Moritzen was a freshman then.

“It hurt,” Moritzen recalled. “But bringing it back to Neffsville feels amazing. It’s been our goal the past three years.”

“It’s often the tightest group of kids who make it happen moreso than the most talented,” Lyons said. “They are certainly talented, but they support each other and are incredibly tight-knit. That’s the secret here.”

BOX SCORE