Down a goal a few minutes into the second quarter, Manheim Township scored the next six and eventually came away with a 14-6 win over rival Hempfield to claim the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament boys lacrosse championship Thursday night.

After topping the Black Knights twice in the regular season, the Blue Streaks again beat Hempfield to claim the L-L title for the first time since 2018 - Hempfield had won the last two tourney crowns over Manheim Township.

“It feels great,” Streaks’ senior goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen said. “We’ve been waiting for this for four years. Ever since we were freshmen. It’s good to be back.”

Competing under the lights at Cocalico’s Talon Field, Hempfield (13-4) was again without injured leading scorer Max Grube for the second game in a row. And like they did in the L-L semis two nights earlier, the Knights used a patient, possession-oriented attack.

“That was our mindset,” Hempfield fifth-year coach Matt McAlpine said. “We tried to have good possessions and good looks.”

The approach worked for Hempfield for the first quarter-and-a-half, going up 4-3 at the 8:31 mark of the second quarter.

“We came out trying to do a little too much by ourselves,” Manheim Township senior midfielder Garrett Campagna said. “At the end of the first quarter we just said we had to settle down and play our game like we know how to do. Coming out of the second quarter we started attacking from behind and started moving the ball and doing our jobs.”

Campagna (four goals, two assists) jumpstarted the six-goal Manheim Township run, with the Streaks (15-3) going up 9-4 at the 8:04 mark of the third quarter.

Later, Moritzen was credited with an assist after sending a pass to midfield, where teammate Xander Johnson snagged the ball went the rest of the way to give Manheim Township a 11-5 lead at the end of the third quarter.

And a short-handed Hempfield offense playing from behind no longer had the clock on their side.

“Hempfield played a different defense than what we had seen the first two times we played them,” Manheim Township seventh-year coach Dan Lyons said. “We were really patient and held onto the ball knowing they didn’t have their usual depth on offense. …once we started scoring some goals we were able to take them out of their comfort zone.”

Hempfield midfielder Seamus Mack won 19 of 24 faceoffs. But Moritzen (six saves) and Manheim Township defenders Ben Wright, Wells Bergstrom and Austin Day combined to become just the second team to hold Hempfield to six goals this season.

The Streaks and Knights will likely get first-round byes in the upcoming District Three Class 3A tournament, and thus next be in action in the quarterfinal round Thursday.

Should both win there, they would meet a fourth time this season in the District 3-3A semifinals May 24.

“There’s a lot of lacrosse left to play yet,” McAlpine said.

BOX SCORE