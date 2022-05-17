A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse teams picked up District Three playoff first-round victories Tuesday night, as Penn Manor (3A) and Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic (2A) are moving on to the next round. Recaps are below.

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic 16, Palmyra 9: Competing at No. 7 Palmyra (10-8), the tenth-seeded Cougars (10-7) were led by Mitch Benn (five goals, one assist), Fritz Miklos (five goals, two assists), Grant Gilbert (three goals, two assists) and Raaker Smith (one goal, five assists), while goalkeeper Calvin Morris made 13 stops. LCD/LCHS third-year coach Bill Neal picked up his first postseason win as the Cougars’ boss. LCD/LCHS will travel to second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (16-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 7 p.m. The Pioneers twice beat LCD/LCHS in the regular season by a combined score of 29-5.

District 3-2A boys lacrosse playoff bracket

Penn Manor 10, Red Lion 9: Competing at No. 7 Red Lion (14-3), the tenth-seeded Comets (12-5) were led by Adam Hollinger (three goals), Erik Hinkle (three goals), Isaic Nafziger (two goals) and Dylan Keene (two goals). Comets’ goalkeeper Nick Hollinger made 10 saves. Penn Manor first-year head coach Connor Rowe picked up his first postseason win. The Comets will travel to second-seeded Central York (16-1) in a quarterfinal matchup Friday at 7 p.m.

Thursday 3A matchups for Manheim Township, Hempfield: Also in Thursday’s District 3-3A quarterfinals, top-seeded Manheim Township (15-3) will host No. 9 Carlisle (14-3), while fourth-seeded Hempfield (13-4) will host No. 5 Wilson (17-4). The Black Knights and Bulldogs met in last year’s District 3-3A championship. Both of Thursday’s games will begin at 7 p.m.

District 3-3A boys lacrosse playoff bracket