Garden Spot sophomore Logan Lessley scored the first goal in Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys lacrosse opener at Lampeter-Strasburg.

The host Pioneers responded by scoring the game’s next 18 goals en route to an eventual 18-6 victory.

An early season contender for this year’s L-L Section Two crown, L-S (1-0 league, 2-1 overall) is off to a solid start, with two victories by sizable margins over Elizabethtown and Garden Spot, and a narrow, one-goal non-league loss in the final minutes at Berks Catholic.

“If you look at the film against Berks Catholic,” L-S first-year coach Mike McConomy said. “The two goals that got them the lead were in transition. We’re only running four or five midfielders all game. ...legs are tired.”

L-S has 24 players on its 2021 roster, about half the number it had going into the 2020 campaign, which was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a huge impact,” L-S senior attack Conner Nolt said. “It takes a toll on our midfield lines and people getting tired.”

Depth appears to be one of the only areas the Pioneers are lacking thus far. Nolt, an L-L all-star two years ago who is committed to NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey (NC) College, poured in a game-high eight goals in Tuesday’s win. Four of his teammates had two goals apiece, including sophomores Zach Labreque (two goals, three assists) and Collin Sullivan (two goals, four assists). L-S sophomore keeper Bryan Conrad made five stops on six shots faced in three quarters of work.

L-S was up 9-1 after the first quarter. Nolt's sixth goal at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter gave his squad a running clock.

Garden Spot (0-1, 0-2) entered the year with what third-year coach Gordon Andresen considered veteran attack and defensive units, and won the face-off battle in Tuesday’s matchup, but so far has lost its two games by lopsided margins.

“The biggest issue we’re having is just getting back from this two-year hiatus,” Andresen said.

The Spartans were hampered by Garden Spot’s gymnasium being under renovation during the lacrosse offseason, which meant limited opportunities for winter practices.

“They just haven’t gelled yet,” Andresen said.

Gavyn Naranjo (three goals, one assist) paced the Spartans, while senior keeper Gabriel Myer made 10 saves on 28 shots faced in three quarters of action.

Up next: On Thursday, Garden Spot travels to 2019 L-L Section Two champ Ephrata, while L-S travels to Cocalico.

BOX SCORE

Lampeter-Strasburg team page

Garden Spot team page

L-L League standings