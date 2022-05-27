HARRISBURG — Down seven goals a few minutes into the third quarter, Lampeter-Strasburg rallied to cut its deficit to two scores with under five minutes remaining against Susquehannock in the District Three Class 2A boys lacrosse championship game Friday evening.

The Pioneers, making the program’s first district title game appearance, put two shots on goal over the next three minutes, including a man-up opportunity. Both were stopped by Susquehannock, and the Warriors prevailed for an 11-9 victory on Landis Field inside Speed Ebersole Stadium at Central Dauphin Middle School.

“You can’t fault the effort,” L-S second year coach Mike McConomy said. “They came back in the second half. They didn’t throw in the towel, which I absolutely love about these guys.”

Top-seeded Susquehannock (20-1) captured its first district crown in what was the second year in a row competing on this stage. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Warriors, though.

Second-seeded L-S (18-3) jumped out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1, the latter coming when defender Brayden Smith scooped up a ground ball and went the distance to notch his second goal of the season.

“Most of it at the start was nerves,” Susquehannock midfielder Doug Reinecke said. “Even though we were here last year. It’s obviously a big game.”

The last three minutes of the first quarter through the first two minutes were dominated by Susquehannock, which scored the game’s next eight goals to go up 9-2, with six of those scores coming from Reinecke (six goals, one assist) and Ben Oestrike (three goals, one assist). Many of them came from about 15 yards out on laser shots on the net.

“We had some issues with alley dodging,” McConomy said of the L-S defense. “Just not getting in their gloves, riding their hips. They got hands-free and they’re a really good shooting team and they proved it.”

Indians junior midfielder Brad Bennett won all but two faceoffs.

“Winning faceoff, it was like make it, take it,” Susquehannock fifth-year coach Tom Payne said.

Payne credited his team’s second quarter performance to being patient on offense, a lesson learned from falling to Central York in the York-Adams League championship game, its lone loss, a couple weeks ago.

Susquehannock tallied 35 shots by the end. But the L-S defense did a better job of pushing out and getting sticks on the hands of Susquehannock players in the second half, while Pioneers goalkeeper Bryce Thomas made 11 saves.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champ L-S went from down 9-2 at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter to down 10-8 with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. The six goals in that span came from Jake Filius, Barrett Denlinger (four goals) and Colin Sullivan (three goals, one assist).

Up next, the Pioneers will face District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A opener Tuesday. It’ll be the program’s second state playoff appearance, the last coming a year ago.

