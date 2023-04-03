Two frontrunners from Section Two of Lancaster-Lebanon League clashed Monday night under the lights in Denver, and Lampeter-Strasburg locked down offensive-minded Cocalico to remain flawless on the season with a 12-6 road win in girls lacrosse.

The Pioneers’ key to success on the night was certainly their defense. Going into the season, L-S coach Marshall Krebs highlighted ball pressure as one of the focal points for his D, and he was pleased with how that unit played against the Eagles.

“We work hard on defense every practice,” Krebs said. “They knew what to do. They knew who their top scorers were. They just made stop after stop.”

That’s not to say the Pioneers didn’t have their issues Monday.

“The transition to offense was dicey at best,” Krebs said. “Getting the ball down to the offensive end was a real chore tonight.”

However, once the Pioneers got the ball into the Cocalico half, they were efficient with it. They were able to score quick into the attack, and were led by three goals apiece from senior midfielder Rowan Kimmel and junior midfielder Hannah Cissne.

The Pioneers, who have returned a big number of players from last year’s team, had a flow to their offense. They always had positional awareness of each other, and consistently found the player with the best look at the Cocalico goal. That cohesiveness is a key cog to their scoring success.

Krebs credits his upperclassmen, and said they set the tone for the team and are keen to show younger players the culture that has been built from within the program.

But while the score showed a relatively comfortable win for Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico was very much competitive throughout.

The Eagles kept the game tight after the Pioneers found the net first just two minutes into play. Cocalico spent a decent amount of time on attack in the Lampeter-Strasburg end of the field, too. The Eagles moved the ball well and remained patient, but were lacking that decisive pass leading to a good look at goal.

“We work a lot on offensive movement and being a fast-paced offense,” Eagles first-year coach Kayci Strous said.

Strous, who is still working to implement her philosophies into the team in the early going, said it’s the little things that have been a detriment so far in the young season.

“We’re really focusing on the little things,” Strous said. “Turnovers, stick work, things like that. Cleaning that up should help us a lot going forward.”

The battery of junior attacker Danika Sauder and 2022 L-L League first-team all-star midfielder Sam Keck sparked the Eagles offensively. Sauder scored three of Cocalico’s six goals; all of them assisted by Keck, who is coming off a monster 2022 season with 58 goals and 23 assists. Keck also added a fourth assist and a goal of her own in the second half.

Lampeter-Strasburg moves to a perfect 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the section to share the lead with Elizabethtown. Cocalico fell to 3-3 overall against a 2-1 mark in the section. The teams will see each other again two weeks from now on April 17, under the lights in Lampeter.