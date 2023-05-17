The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse final has been set, and Lampeter-Strasburg will go up against Manheim Township on Thursday after winning their semifinal tilts Tuesday night at Conestoga Valley.

The Pioneers, led by Section Two MVP Rowan Kimmel, snatched their final berth after edging Hempfield 10-8.

“Rowan is very unselfish,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Marshall Krebs said after Kimmel scored six of the Pioneers’ 10 goals — four of them in the second half.

It was a game that could have gone to either team, but Kimmel’s play was enough to tip the scale in Lampeter-Strasburg’s favor.

Hempfield opened the scoring on a Whitney Hershey goal, but the Pioneers followed with the next two, both from Hannah Cissne. Cissne was as impressive as Kimmel, tallying three of the Pioneers’ five first-half goals.

Still, the Black Knights were very much in the game. Hempfield found most of its success on offense directly in front of the Lampeter-Strasburg net. The Knights created traffic in front of the Pioneers’ freshman goalkeeper, Jillian Kelly, which led to scoring chances, or fouls that would lead to scoring chances.

“We were finding opportunities there,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said.

Whitney Hershey drew the eyes of the Pioneers’ defenders every time she carried the ball. Hershey led the Black Knights in scoring with four goals on the night.

Lampeter-Strasburg went into halftime with a one-goal lead, and the game still very much in the balance. But when play resumed, the Pioneers began to eliminate the good looks at net that Hempfield saw in the first half.

“There was no adjustments made at halftime,” Krebs said. “We continued to buckle down on defense.”

The Pioneers were able to stave off what felt like a shift in momentum with just under 10 minutes left in the game, after Hempfield scored two goals in a row.

“I give Hempfield credit,” Krebs said. “They still did what they wanted at times.”

The Black Knights kept working until the end, something that Ovchinnikoff has deemed the identity of her team.

“They fight hard until the last whistle blows. That’s what really makes me proud,” Ovchinnikoff said.

Manheim Township 22, Cocalico 1

Death, taxes and Manheim Township in L-L girls lacrosse finals.

The Blue Streaks cruised in Tuesday’s semifinal nightcap against the Eagles.

It was one-way traffic for Manheim Township, which scored 17 first half goals. The Blue Streaks displayed clinical passing and ruthless finishing as they scored early and often and never looked back.

Manheim Township had 11 different goal scorers, and were led by Alivian Parmer and Olivia Young, who both scored four goals on the night.

The Blue Streaks took a 17-0 lead going into halftime, and the only force that could slow them down was a 15-minute delay after the field lights at Conestoga Valley unexpectedly shut off.

Once the lights were back on, Manheim Township continued to light up the Cocalico net, scoring five more goals.

The Eagles simply couldn’t get a foothold against their formidable opponents. They were able to find the back of the net in the final few minutes of the game.

It wasn’t from a lack of effort, however.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be extremely hard,” Cocalico coach Kayci Strous said. “We haven’t faced a team like that this season. I think we picked it up in the second half and I liked what I saw.”

Strous and the Eagles look at this game as an opportunity to prepare for their district matchup next week.

“Going into our first district game next week, I think we’re in a good spot.”

Looking ahead

Thursday night’s final will see an exciting matchup between Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Township at Penn Manor, starting at 7 p.m., after the 5 p.m. boys final between Cocalico and Manheim Township.

It’s very familiar territory for the Blue Streaks.

“Experience is key,” said Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton, whose team will go after its 13th straight league title and 15th overall on Thursday. “We’re also lucky to have 10 seniors.”

The Streaks topped Hempfield 14-8 in last season’s championship game.

This year, Lampeter-Strasburg is one of the only teams in the L-L that can match the Blue Streaks’ depth, and the Pioneers’ ability to share the ball and play for each other should make it an interesting matchup.

“The entire offense is unselfish,” Krebs said of his Pioneers. “They’re highly skilled, but they are unselfish.”