In the fourth matchup between Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse rivals, Manheim Township topped Hempfield, 11-6, in Tuesday's District Three Class 3A semifinals.

Later in the night over at Lampeter-Strasburg, the Pioneers ran away from Trinity in a 16-9 District 3-2A semifinals win.

Both Manheim Township (17-3) and L-S (18-2) advance to Thursday’s district title tilts, set to be held on Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium by Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg.

The top-seeded Blue Streaks will face No. 3-seed Cumberland Valley (17-2) in the Class 3A game.

Second-seeded L-S (18-2) will be appearing in the program’s first district final, set to face top-seeded Susquehannock (19-1) in the Class 2A championship. Susquehannock beat Cocalico (13-6) in Tuesday’s other semifinal, 11-5.

Start times for both of Thursday’s games are still to be determined.

All of the teams named above have qualified for the state tournaments.

Manheim Township 11, Hempfield 6: The L-L Section One and league tournament champion Blue Streaks were up 4-1 at the end of the first quarter, 7-2 at halftime and 8-3 at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter.

L-L Section One and league tourney runner-up Hempfield scored the game's next three goals to cut the deficit to 8-6 by the end of the third quarter.

“Coming into the third quarter we were like, ‘We can’t start slow,’” Manheim Township senior Garrett Campagna said. “But when you’re up 7-2 you start getting a little lackadaisical.”

The host Streaks kept the visiting Knights off the scoreboard in the final frame and pulled away for the win, beating Hempfield for the fourth time this season, coming by a combined score of 63-34.

Six Manheim Township players scored, led by Xander Johnson (three goals, one assist) and Campagna (two goals, five assists).

In its previous meeting with Manheim Township, Hempfield was without injured leading-scorer Max Grube, who played Tuesday and notched two goals and two assists. But the Knights were again held to their season-low in goals scored, as Streaks’ goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen made nine saves.

Manheim Township will be making its 10th appearance in a district final, first since 2019, looking to capture the program’s sixth district crown - the last came in 2018.

“That’s been one of our goals coming into the season is to bring that hardware home to Neffsville,” Campagna said.

Hempfield will travel to Central York in Thursday’s District 3-3A consolation to decide seeding for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

BOX SCORE

District 3-3A boys lacrosse bracket

L-S 16, Trinity 8: L-S jumped out to a 8-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Trinity, the defending district champion, cut the deficit to 8-7 by halftime and 9-8 by the 7:53 mark of the third quarter. But the Shamrocks were held scoreless from there, as the Pioneers scored the game’s last seven goals, a run jumpstarted by Barrett Denlinger (four goals, five assists).

“We were just ready to stop them from doing anything to get the ball,” Denlinger said. “Just being all over the field. …Being unselfish. That’s probably something we did in this game more than any other is being unselfish.”

L-S notched assists on 11 of the 16 goals. Five of those scores came in man-up opportunities, a result of Trinity being whistled for 14 penalties in what was a highly physical matchup. Pioneers’ goalkeeper Bryce Thomas made 11 saves.

A year ago, Susquehannock beat L-S in the district semis to advance to a district final for the first time. Neither program has yet to win a district title. BOX SCORE

District 3-2A boys lacrosse bracket

Susquehannock 11, Cocalico 5: Dolan Byrnes (two goals) and Alex Stokrp (two goals) scored the Eagles’ first two goals to jump out to a 2-1 lead. Susquehannock answered with three-straight scores and later took a 5-4 lead into intermission. The Indians scored the next six goals in the second half.

Cocalico, after appearing in a district semifinal for the first time in program history, will travel to Trinity in Thursday’s District 3-2A consolation to decide seeding for the state tourney. BOX SCORE