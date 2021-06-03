Held annually, the USA Lacrosse Women’s National Tournament brings together 800 of the best high school girls lacrosse players from across the country. Claudia Ovchinnikoff, who is the Hempfield girls lacrosse coach in the spring, has now coached a Central PA girls lacrosse team at that national tournament for the last four years. Her squad finished in fourth place at this year’s tournament, held last weekend in Maryland.

“Years back we weren’t as good, we were not taken as seriously,” Ovchinnikoff said. “Now that the skill level and athleticism has really improved in this region, we’re able to compete with the better programs in the US, against teams from your main areas like Maryland and New Jersey.”

Ovchinnikoff’s team featured about 20 players from the Berks, Lancaster-Lebanon, Mid-Penn and York-Adams Leagues. Among them was Twin Valley rising senior Anna Kaplan and Lampeter-Strasburg rising junior Rowan Kimmel, both of whom were selected as finalists for the tournament’s Heather Leigh Albert award, which honors the top player at the tournament.

The award is named in honor of Albert, a Bucks County native and former girls lacrosse player and coach who died in 1993 from injuries suffered in a cycling accident. She was 21.

The Albert award is in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, with the name of each year’s winner added to the list of past recipients. Kaplan was this year’s winner.

“I was so honored to be a finalist,” Kimmel said. “I thought it was such a nice award that her parents started for Heather to honor her lacrosse passion after her passing. And it’s an opportunity to grow the women’s sport.”

Kimmel was a midfielder for her Central PA team.

“Her stick skills are very good,” Ovchinnikoff said. “She makes the right decisions at the right time. Her footwork is phenomenal. She’s a good all-around player, at midfield, as well on the defensive and offensive ends.”

This past spring, Kimmel led L-S in goals scored (80) and was second on the team in assists (30) for a Pioneers team that reached in the District 3-2A quarterfinals and finished 13-7 overall, with four of the losses coming by three goals or less, including three in L-L play.

“I wish we could rematch some of those teams,” Kimmel said. “We had a lot of potential in those games to have a different result, but I’m happy with how our season worked out.”

If Kimmel’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the younger sister of Kelsey Kimmel, the L-S all-time leading scorer who is now playing at Penn State. Though, Rowan Kimmel said she hasn’t felt pressure to fill her sister’s shoes.

“I was excited to do my own thing,” she said. “Her group definitely set high expectations. I believe in our program and I know we can reach those levels and higher.”