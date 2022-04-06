In a battle of unbeatens in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys lacrosse, Lampeter-Strasburg came away with a hard-fought 9-7 victory at Conestoga Valley on Wednesday night.

The visiting Pioneers (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) never trailed in a highly-physical game featuring a combined 15 penalties. CV (1-1, 5-1) twice tied the score. L-S answered each time. The last tie came at the start of the third quarter when the Buckskins pulled even at 4-4.

An L-S team that had won its first four in lopsided fashion was being tested for the first time this season. The Pioneers responded with four-straight goals, each coming from a different player, and hung on for the win.

“It was kind of an eye-opener,” L-S attack Stewart McClain said. “We’re usually a second-half team. We came out and kicked the door down.”

L-S, last year’s L-L Section Two champion, took over sole possession of first place in the section with Wednesday’s victory.

“It’s a big statement game for us,” McClain said. “This is kind of an eye-opener for the rest of the season and knowing what we’re capable of.”

McClain (four goals), Barrett Denlinger (two goals) and Jack Filius (two goals, one assist) paced the L-S offense. Meanwhile, an L-S defense backed by goalkeeper Bryce Thomas (14 saves) and fronted by defenders Carson Garver, Jack Groff, Drexton Frank and Brayden Smith had a large hand in forcing CV into 21 turnovers.

“Two of our poles, Carson and Brayden, they’re so aggressive,” Frank said. “We always just stay on the hands and body kids.”

“L-S pressed out on our guys,” CV second-year coach Nick DiPiano said. “They were a little more physical on hands than any team we’ve faced. That took awhile to adjust to. …our midfield had success against their press.”

CV midfielder Noah Harrison won 13 of 20 faceoffs. The Buckskins, last year’s L-L Section Two runner-up, brought back several familiar faces entering this spring.

“We’re going to work on dealing with pressure,” DiPiano said. “A little bit of jitters in the beginning but after that it came down to. …in that third quarter it seemed every pass was in the dirt. It’s hard to run an offense when you’re adjusting to passes if you can’t move the ball.”

It’s worth noting here CV lost its second-leading scorer Keller Dillman to injury along the way on a play that resulted in an L-S penalty. The Buckskins cut the deficit to 9-7 with 9:15 remaining on a score from leading-scorer Jeff Fisher (two goals). They had eight shot attempts the rest of the way, three of them on the net, but came up empty each time.

“We just had to play smart defense,” Frank said. “No wild bodychecks or anything. Shout out to Bryce, he played a heck of a game, stopped everything that came his way.”

“We felt like we had some unfinished business coming into the season,” McClain said. “We only lost one senior last year. We came in pretty confident. We have some talent. We have the drive.”

Both teams are next in action Friday, when L-S hosts Ephrata and CV hosts Garden Spot.

BOX SCORE