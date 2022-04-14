A night earlier, in a lopsided win over Conestoga Valley to take a commanding lead in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys lacrosse, unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg saw its points leader Stewart McClain go down with a potential injury to his right knee.

It led to McClain taking a trip to a doctor Thursday, getting cleared to play and arriving at Comet Field in Millersville just moments before the start of the annual rivalry clash with Penn Manor.

McClain played with a brace on his right leg and still ended up scoring three and notching helpers on two other scores in an eventual 11-6 non-league victory.

But L-S leading-scorer Barrett Denlinger (three goals, one assist) admitted afterward he felt he had to pick up his play for McClain. The defense of Penn Manor (6-3) also made things challenging by sitting in a zone most of the night.

“Penn Manor is the first consistent zone we have played against,” Denlinger said. “It was a little getting used to it in the first half. After halftime we figured it out and picked it up.”

L-S (9-0) reclaimed the Backyard Bash and Whitey trophies. The latter is in honor of Ryan “Whitey” Weitzel, a former L-S lacrosse player who died in 2008 at the age of 18 following a bout with cancer.

“The Whitey one means a lot,” L-S defender Drexton Frank said. “You don’t know where or how but you just feel better stepping on the field playing for the Whitey game.”

While L-S goalkeeper Bryce Thomas made nine saves, Frank had the defensive assignment of keeping tabs on Comets’ leading-scorer Isaic Nafziger, who was held to one assist.

“We came into this game knowing he (Nafziger) was all left,” Frank said. “We had to shut down his left hand and force him to the right side.”

The L-S defense is holding opponents to 3.8 goals per game.

“The key is we have all guys back from last year,” L-S head coach Mike McConomy said.

McConomy serves as the Pioneers’ defensive coordinator.

“All guys know their role,” McConomy said. “We’re moving quicker. We’re doing a lot better job of talking.”

Meanwhile, a Penn Manor defense still new to trying out a zone at times looked the part.

“We’re getting better at it,” Penn Manor first-year head coach Connor Rowe said. “It takes seven guys to be on the same page every play. It takes one guy to miss a cutter and it’s broken.”

Eli Warfel (two goals, two assists) and Benedict Flinchbaugh (two goals) paced Penn Manor, while Comets’ keeper Nick Hollinger made 13 stops.

All three of Penn Manor’s losses have come against the top-three teams in the L-L: Section One front-runner Manheim Township (6-2), Section One second-place Hempfield (7-1) and Section Two leader L-S.

Speaking of which, Penn Manor is next in action Monday night against Hempfield back at Comet Field, while L-S will host Garden Spot (4-3) on Tuesday.

