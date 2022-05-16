Tied midway through the first half, host Lampeter-Strasburg scored the next eight goals en route to an eventual 18-8 win over Garden Spot in Monday night’s District Three Class 2A first-round girls lacrosse playoff game.

“They came out strong,” L-S sophomore midfielder Hannah Cissne said of Garden Spot. “We had to match their energy level. They’re just very aggressive on offense. They wanted the 1-v-1s. We shut that down.”

Cissne (five goals), Rowan Kimmel (five goals, three assists), Hannah Gawne (three goals, three assists) and Ryann Logan (three goals, two assists) paced the L-S attack.

Kimmel also won 19 of 28 draw controls, an area that was actually even through the first 13 minutes of play, when visiting Garden Spot knotted the score at 4-4.

“It’s an area we’ve worked on,” Spartans’ seventh-year coach Jen Leaman said. “We came out and won the draw against (Manheim) Township. …but we know Rowan is top in the league at the draw. We know it’s something we had to focus on.”

Fifth-seeded L-S (13-4) scored the game’s next eight goals to take a 12-4 lead into intermission.

Junior goalkeeper Zoe Dilling (six saves), senior defender Emaly Garrett and sophomore defenders Emily Lapinsky, Bethany Stoltzfus and Molly Gochnauer make up a L-S defensive unit holding opponents to 8.6 goals per game.

The No. 12-seed Spartans (9-9) were making the program’s first postseason appearance. It was also the team’s final game under seventh-year coach Jen Leaman, who took the program from one win in 2015 to nine wins in 2022.

“I’m going to miss the girls,” Leaman said. “Not even the games. Just the off-field stuff. The relationships. All of that. My son is playing varsity. I’m missing him playing varsity. I need to go be a mom.”

Meanwhile, the Pioneers will travel to fourth-seeded Red Land (16-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start. Both teams have suffered a narrow loss to District 3-3A playoff team Hershey.

“We seem to be pretty equal with them,” Cissne said. “We just need to play more energetic and aggressive and we can take them.”

As part of its Cancer Awareness Night, L-S raised $2,500 to be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Cocalico 28, Conestoga Christian 4: Ninth-seeded Cocalico (10-8) was led by Samantha Keck (five goals, two assists), Thana Sweigart (two goals, six assists) and Danika Sauder (seven goals, one assist) in Monday’s District 3-2A first-round win over eight-seeded Conestoga Christian (10-3), played at Talon Field in Denver.. The Eagles will travel to top-seeded Twin Valley (17-1) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, slated for a 7 p.m. start. The Eagles will be looking to avenge the 21-6 loss at Twin Valley from March 29.

3A matchups: In Wednesday’s District 3-3A quarterfinals, top-seeded Manheim Township (18-2) will host ninth-seeded Dallastown (11-6) at 5 p.m., while No. 2-seed Hempfield (17-2) will host No. 7-seed South Western (17-2) at 7 p.m.

