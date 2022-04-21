Cocalico went up two goals against unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg early on in Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys lacrosse matchup at Talon Field.

To that point, Eagles’ points leader Alex Stokrp had accounted for two of his team’s first three scores. It’s then L-S sophomore defender Drexton Frank switched onto Stokrp, who was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers scored the next four goals and eventually emerged with a 15-7 victory.

“We just had to stay on his hands,” Frank said of defending Stokrp. “And not have him toss the ball in the crease, not let him get open, put pressure on him.”

With the win, L-S (8-0 league, 11-0) clinched the Section Two crown and a spot in the four-team L-L playoff tournament.

“It means a lot,” L-S junior midfielder/attack Colin Sullivan said. “It’s one of our goals for the season. We’re not going to stop here.”

Sullivan (five goals, one assist) paced the L-S attack alongside teammates Zach Labreque (four goals) Stewart McClain (three goals, one assist) and Barrett Denlinger (three goals, one assist).

Those four Pioneers each have at least 40 points in the first 11 games.

“It just helps with trusting each other,” Sullivan said of the offensive options. “We know we can move the ball to anybody on the field. We don’t have to be hesitant.”

While Cocalico (2-3, 5-4) still has a shot at qualifying for the league playoffs, their chances are better at qualifying for the 12-team District 3-2A tournament, a feat last accomplished five years ago. Cocalico entered the day at No. 6 in District Three Class 2A power ratings.

“Now it’s about diagnostics,” longtime Cocalico coach Matt Oberly said. “What went well? Great. What do we need to work on from this?”

There were a couple positives for the Eagles to pull out of Thursday. They won 17 of 26 faceoffs, most of them handled by sophomore midfielder Cole Barnes against a faceoff-by-committee-approach from L-S in which three Pioneers rotated in at the center circle.

“We’re going against teams with a dominant guy,” L-S second-year coach Mike McConomy said. “So if we can do anything to change the look. …can we roll it or stand him up? Who is giving us the best look?. …There’s no one way yet. We’re going to keep trying until we figure it out.”

Also, L-S committed 14 turnovers, several of them coming when trying to clear the ball after attaining possession on the defensive end.

“We just have to talk a little bit more,” Frank said. “We’re doing good overall we just need to get our spacing down.”

L-S was also whistled for six penalties, though most came as a result of its physical approach that tends to wear down opponents.

While L-S junior goalkeeper Bryce Thomas made 14 saves, the Pioneers’ defense was mostly responsible for forcing Cocalico into 21 turnovers.

Up next: Both are next in non-league action, as Cocalico hosts Eastern York on Friday evening while L-S hosts Hershey on Saturday morning.

BOX SCORE