The annual boys lacrosse matchup between the Penn Manor Comets and Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers is known by two different names, and while it may also be an nonleague clash, it is one that Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse fans should circle every season.

The “Backyard Bash” is a name that’s well-earned, considering the two schools are neighbors, a mere 8.6 miles apart.

But the matchup is also known as the “Whitey” game.

Whenever the sides play, it is in remembrance of Ryan “Whitey” Weitzel, a former Lampeter-Strasburg student and lacrosse player who died in 2008 after a battle with cancer.

“This is the most important game on our schedule every year,” Pioneers head coach Mike McConomy said Tuesday.

“It’s a great tribute to lacrosse and to Ryan Weitzel,” Comets head coach Connor Rowe added.

Lampeter-Strasburg retained the Backyard Bash/Whitey game titles after a 12-10 win in an exciting, end-to-end matchup on a cold May night.

The Pioneers scored two goals in the first quarter, but more importantly, they were able to hold Penn Manor scoreless the entire period.

While the Comets struggled to hold the ball, the Pioneers were able to comfortably move it back and forth, remaining patient on offense and striking when they found a good look.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s first goal came from its lead goal-scorer this season, senior attacker Colin Sullivan, who found the back of net after receiving a pass from KJ Kessler. The second goal came off a sloppy Penn Manor turnover, which Zach Labreque made the Comets pay for.

But after the scoreless first, Penn Manor adjusted. After a third Lampeter-Strasburg goal scored by Kessler, the Comets scored twice and were able to maintain some possession while forcing pressure and coaxing the Pioneers into turnovers.

Benedict Flinchbaugh opened the scoring for the Comets about three minutes into the quarter. Peyton Englert followed three minutes later with a goal of his own, cutting the Lampeter-Strasburg lead to one.

Not only did Penn Manor get a boost from putting two goals on the board, but the Comets also got boosts throughout the night from goalie Nick Hollinger.

Hollinger posted 14 saves, many of them slamming the door on some good looks for the Pioneers’ offense. His efforts between the pipes kept the game within reach for the Comets, who believed all night that they could win.

Lampeter-Strasburg took a slim one-goal lead into the halftime break, as the momentum shifted to Penn Manor.

While the first half was a bit more methodical, the game opened up in the second half. The Comets came out blazing, scoring two quick goals, one from Grant Bradburn and the other from Aidan Gerlach to grab the lead.

However, the Pioneers did not panic.

They answered with four goals in a five-minute span, closing the third quarter with an 8-6 lead.

Lampeter-Strasburg carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, as Gavin Denlinger found the back of the net about two minutes into the final frame.

Just as the momentum felt like it was swinging back to the Pioneers, Penn Manor’s Eli Warfel came alive. Warfel, who was the catalyst on offense for the Comets, found the back of the net three times in the quarter. He drew the eyes of Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense every time he had the ball.

But for every Penn Manor goal, Lampeter-Strasburg responded and was able to hold on for the win in a stellar back-and-forth game.

“We went back to the plan and were able to pull it out,” McConomy said.

The Pioneers improved to 13-3 on the season, while the Comets fell to 10-6.

“I think Penn Manor lacrosse is a tough team,” Rowe said. “I felt like we put it all on the line. We’re a group that doesn’t give up.”