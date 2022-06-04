EMMAUS - Coming off an emotional overtime win in the first round of the state playoffs, followed by a high school graduation for seven of its players, the Lampeter-Strasburg boys lacrosse team remained focused for Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Emmaus High School in Lehigh County.

The District Three runner-up Pioneers scored the game’s first two goals, built a six-goal advantage by halftime, a 10-goal advantage by the end of the third quarter and eventually came away with a 15-8 win over District Two champion Wyoming Seminary.

L-S is the only Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse team still playing at this point in the season after Hempfield and Manheim Township both fell in a pair of PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal round games.

Lampeter-Strasburg 15, Wyoming Seminary 8: Both teams were competing in a state quarterfinal for the first time, as the Pioneers will now make their first trip to the state semis.

“It means a lot,” L-S senior attack Stewart McClain said. “It feels good. At the beginning of the year we had this end in mind. Even though we came up short in the district championship we wanted to move forward.”

McClain (six goals, two assists), Colin Sullivan (three goals, three assists) and Barrett Denlinger (five goals, two assists) paced the L-S attack.

The L-L Section Two champion Pioneers logged assists on nine of 15 scores, including three from Sullivan to McClain in the first half. That same connection was responsible for the game-winning score in last Tuesday’s OT win in the first round of the state tournament.

“We have been friends playing together since fourth grade,” McClain said of Sullivan. “We always just shoot at Lampeter YMCA. Any field we can find. We always have that backyard connection.”

McClain is a little more than a year removed from surgery to repair of torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, notable considering the improvement in his output as of late.

“I feel more comfortable pushing the pace,” McClain said. “I’ve been getting used to it.”

Playing in the program’s third state playoff game overall, L-S’ 15 goals is now its state playoff single-game high. Meanwhile, Pioneers’ goalkeeper Bryce Thomas (11 saves) and L-S defenders Drexton Frank, Brayden Smith and Carson Garver held Wyoming Seminary (17-3) to its season-low in goals scored.

Wyoming Seminary won all but four faceoffs, but committed 15 turnovers and was outshot 45-32.

Up next, L-S will compete in Tuesday’s state semifinals against District One champion Marple Newtown (18-4) vs. District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic (19-0), at a site and time to be determined.

Springfield-Delco 11, Manheim Township 8: The L-L Section One and league tournament champion Blue Streaks (19-4) saw their season come to a close with a state quarterfinal loss to District One third-seed Springfield-Delco (20-4). District Three champion Manheim Township held leads of 2-1 and 3-2 before the scored was tied 3-3 at halftime. S-D scored the first three goals of the third quarter and led 7-5 going into the fourth quarter. The Streaks were paced by Xander Johnson (three goals, one assist) Garrett Campagna (one goals, two assists) and Bennett Parmer (two goals), while goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen made 15 saves.