READING - If you counted just the first eight minutes and the last two quarters, Lampeter-Strasburg essentially played even with Marple Newtown in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinal.

But MN outscored L-S by eight goals from the last four minutes from the first quarter through the end of the first half. It proved to be the difference in a 14-7 MN win over L-S on the rain-slicked turf at Exeter Township High School.

“Both teams were a little tight and tense at the start,” MN third-year coach Kevin Merchant said. “We had no score five minutes left in the first quarter. That comes with the territory right now.”

An L-S defense that has seemed impenetrable for most of the year took on water beginning at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter, when MN scored the first of its six-straight goals en route to an eventual 9-1 halftime lead.

“They made the adjustment,” L-S second-year coach Mike McConomy said. “They used our pressure against us. As soon as the pressure came, our off-ball defense, they were able to get a bunch.”

“They switched it up on us,” Merchant said of the L-S defense. “We saw their slide package. We were able to break down some things on it. The thing with us that we’ve stressed from early on is play as a team, not as individuals. We try to keep the ball hot, keep it moving, take advantage of slide packages and go from there.”

That and MN brothers Charlie and Brian Box proved unstoppable for most of the night, combining for five goals and two assists by halftime and six goals, two assists by the end. Brian Box, a senior, is a Cornell recruit, one of five MN seniors set to play at the next level. Younger brother Charlie Box is only a freshman.

“We move really well off-ball,” Charlie Box said. “Off that first dodge. Once we get them to slide, that’s what gets us going.”

On the other end, L-S struggled to generate much of anything in the first half despite being about even on shots by halftime.

“Our dodging, we couldn’t beat them one-v-one,” McConomy said. “We did have success when we moved the ball and drew the short-sticks. There were times we weren’t moving our feet and winning our matchups.”

MN won the faceoff battle, 17-8. The Pioneers were paced by Stewart McClain (four goals) and Colin Sullivan (one goal, three assists), while goalkeeper Bryce Thomas made 11 saves.

Both teams entered on historic runs. MN has achieved program firsts in winning the District One crown, appearing in the state playoffs and now advancing to a state final, all in the same season.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champ L-S finishes 20-4, having achieved program-firsts in reaching a district final and the state semifinals.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” McConomy said. “Last year was the first year we appeared in the state playoffs. We reached the state semifinals this year. For our guys to just continue to progress means a lot and tells me where this program is going. I hope it stays like that. We brought back all but one guy from last year. This is a two-year run with these guys. We have seven seniors graduating knowing they’re leaving the program in a better place. They’ve set a great example for the younger guys coming up. I hope to be back here.”

BOX SCORE