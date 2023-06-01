Lampeter-Strasburg’s boys lacrosse team spent this week clearing hurdles that had previously tripped it.

On Tuesday, the Pioneers won their District Three Class 2A semifinal over Susquehannock, the team that defeated them in last year’s title game.

On Thursday, L-S won this season’s championship contest over Lancaster-Lebanon League rival Cocalico — which had beaten them twice this spring — 15-10 at the Eagles’ Talon Field. The Pioneers completed their climb from third place in 2021 to second runner-up last spring to receiving their gold medals in the fading sunlight on Thursday evening.

“We’ve been waiting for this game since they beat us the second time,” Pioneers head coach Mike McConomy said. “We had an incredible momentum swing when we beat Susquehannock in overtime and carried that into tonight.”

L-S (18-4) did jump ahead early with a 6-2 first quarter, that started and ended with scores by Gavin Denlinger. He provided the first goal of the game just after a penalty against Cocalico (20-2) had expired, and added the last goal of the opening period with just 5.8 seconds on the clock.

But the clinching rally came in the third period. Ahead 9-5 at the break, the Pioneers scored the first four goals of the third quarter, essentially clinching the contest.

Cole Lopez started the run, then Zach Labrecque added the next two just 44 seconds apart. Denlinger, who led L-S with four goals, scored with 4:11 left to make it 13-5.

“In the third quarter, (L-S) did a great job of maintaining possessions,” Cocalico head coach Matt Oberly said. “If we could have got a quick goal, it might have been different. But that didn’t happen.”

The last gasp by the Eagles was a goal by Zach Belknap with 8:21 to go in the fourth that made it 13-7. That was quickly followed by a close-in shot by Bryce Nash, but Bryce Thomas made one of his 14 saves to keep momentum from shifting to the tournament’s top seed.

“It was all about not letting up,” McConomy said. “We’ve had a problem playing four quarters. A lot of games we played three good quarters. They carried all the way through tonight.”

K.J. Kessler and Labrecque had three goals each in the win. Cole Lopez and Colin Sullivan scored twice, while Chase Barber had a single tally. Labrecque had a game-high three assists. Barber, Sullivan, Lopez and Denlinger each had one.

Belknap scored seven goals. Evan Youndt had two scores while Tate Renaud added the last goal of the contest. Belknap and Carter Warfield also had assists for the Eagles.

Grant Lockhart had eight saves in goal for Cocalico.

“(L-S) did a good job in the first quarter of breaking our ride,” Oberly said. “We didn’t adjust to it then. That’s six out of 15 goals … 40% of their scoring right there.”

In next week’s opening round of the PIAA tournament, the Pioneers will face the third seed from District Seven. The Eagles will travel to take on the District Four champion.

In the regular season, Cocalico beat L-S 9-4 on April 3 and 10-9 on April 17, which was the difference in the Eagles taking the L-L Section Two championship.

Thursday’s crowd included several members of the L-S softball team, which also won a district championship earlier in the afternoon.