By the time she reached fifth grade, Megan Rice had played soccer for about seven years, spending all of that time on the defensive end. It’s then she gave lacrosse a try.

“I played attack in lacrosse and I was like, ‘I like scoring goals. That’s my thing,” Rice said. “I love to score.’”

Rice is now a Manheim Township senior, and the leading scorer for a Blue Streaks girls lacrosse squad that’s off to a 9-2 start to the 2021 campaign, including a perfect 6-0 mark in Lancaster-Lebanon League play.

She’s also a recruit of NCAA Division I University of Richmond, where she’ll room with Cocalico senior and league-leading scorer Hannah Custer.

Rice chatted about all of that and more with LNP|LancasterOnline during a break in Monday’s practice. Here’s that conversation.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

“Math. I’ve always been a numbers-type of person.”

What’s your dream job?

“My crazy dream job that I could do whatever, I want to be an astronaut. It’d be cool to go to the moon. But realistically it’s something in accounting, or something working maybe on the business side of sports.”

You’re one of three team captains this season. What responsibilities come with that?

“We know the only way we’re going to beat these Philly teams is through hard work. We lead warm-ups. For intense games we make sure everyone is getting hyped up, excited and ready to play. I break down our cheers before games. It lets me be a little loud and obnoxious.”

What has sports taught you?

“I’ve learned how to play together with people. I’ve learned so much about hard work and how hard work pays off. It’s definitely made me such a better person. In school, in relationships with my friends and family.”

Time for some fun questions. You find a genie in a lamp and get three wishes. What are they?

“That my dog, Rosie, would live forever. For the pandemic to be over. And to get unlimited ice cream my whole life, especially coffee flavor.”

You get one super power. What is it?

“To teleport wherever. I hate long drives.”

You have control over the lunch menu at school for a day. What do you add?

“Bosco sticks. They’re breadsticks with cheese in the middle.”

What was your favorite toy as a child?

“Legos.”

Do you have a favorite quote?

“One thing my mom said that really stuck with me: Why be average when you can be great? It might sound cheesy. But that’s so motivating.”

What advice would you give to freshman Megan Rice?

“To work on both hands. It’s super important. Always do wall-ball, even if I think it’s boring, it helps so much. ...I didn’t have a season junior year so every game be grateful being out on the field. Also, watch film like coach says.”

