As a high school junior for Elizabethtown boys lacrosse last season, Colby Hall handled faceoff duties.

“He was in that transition point of becoming more of an offensive threat,” E-town coach Cassidy Bender said. “We were expecting him to be more of a scorer this year.”

The opportunity never came about. Colby died in a car accident Oct. 21. He was 17.

“The guys had practiced the following day,” Bender recalled. “It was the biggest showup we’ve ever had. We talked about Colby, how we need to be there for his family. We’ve been playing for Colby this year.”

Colby wore jersey No. 23. Throughout the 2022 season, E-town players have donned stickers with the No. 23 on their helmets.

On Senior Night against Cedar Crest on April 25, the Bears began the game a man down for the first 23 seconds in honor of Colby.

“All of that stuff means the world to us right now,” father Donald Hall said.

This Saturday, an all-day lacrosse event on E-town’s Jane Hoover Field will be held to raise money for a memorial scholarship fund set up in Colby’s name.

“Once a year we’re hoping to award a scholarship to a boys or girls lacrosse player who intends to pursue some kind of higher education,” Donald Hall said.

The first of back-to-back youth boys lacrosse games will kick off Saturday’s events at 9 a.m. Those will be followed by an exhibition girls game made up of E-town and Cedar Crest players. The day’s events will conclude with a game made of current E-town boys players and alumni.

The Rheams Athletic Association is sponsoring Saturday’s event, and about a dozen local businesses have pledged $250 each in support. A raffle for tickets to Hersheypark, where Colby worked in the summers as a lifeguard, will be held.

Donald and mother Melanie Hall are hoping to make this an annual event, centered around a sport he loved since being introduced to it in third grade by classmate Joseph Zink, now the E-town senior goalkeeper.

“Colby was great kid,” Donald Hall said. “He was kind, generous. He had a great heart.”

Colby Hall obituary

That’s the lead item on this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse notebook, which is coming a bit earlier than normal since the L-L tournaments are already wrapped up (winners: Manheim Township girls and boys both defeated Hempfield) and the District Three playoff brackets were revealed Friday.

District playoffs:

Class 2A girls: No. 9 Cocalico (9-8) will host No. 8 Conestoga Christian (10-2) and Garden Spot (9-8) will play at Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4) in Monday’s first round. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. Garden Spot is making the program’s first postseason appearance in what is the final year under seventh-year coach Jen Leaman.

District 3-2A girls bracket

Class 3A girls: Penn Manor, an L-L power in the first decade or so of girls lacrosse in the county, is back in the district playoffs for the first time since 2016. The No. 12 Comets (10-7) will travel to No. 5 Hershey (12-4, Mid-Penn Conference champion) in Monday’s first round. Top-seeded Manheim Township (18-2) and No. 2 seed Hempfield (17-2) both have first-round byes and will host separate quarterfinal games Wednesday.

District 3-3A girls bracket

Related: Manheim Township girls top Hempfield, collect another L-L League lacrosse title

Class 2A boys: No. 10 Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic (9-7) will travel to No. 7 Palmyra (10-7) in Tuesday’s first round, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. No. 4 Cocalico (12-5) has a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal game Thursday. The Eagles are in the district playoffs for the first time since 2017, the year they picked up their first district tournament victory. This is the program’s highest district playoff seed.

District 3-2A boys bracket

Class 3A boys: No. 10 Penn Manor (12-5) will travel to No. 7 Red Lion (14-3) in Tuesday’s first round. Top-seeded Manheim Township (15-3) and No. 4 seed Hempfield (13-4) are both in the top-half of the bracket with first-round byes and will host separate quarterfinal games Thursday.

District 3-3A boys bracket

Related: Manheim Township boys lacrosse beats short-handed Hempfield for third time to claim L-L League championship

Coaching notables: Manheim Township 12th-year coach Mark Pinkerton, already the all-time winningest girls lacrosse coach in L-L history, picked up career win No. 230 with Tuesday’s league semifinal victory. …Manheim Township seventh-year coach Dan Lyons picked up career win No. 110 with Thursday’s league championship victory. Lyons is already the third-winningest boys lacrosse coach in L-L history, trailing only former Hempfield boss Doug Bailey (260 career wins) and former Manheim Township skipper Rich Lefever (173-76 career record).

Off to college…

Men’s Lacrosse: Lycoming senior Owen Zimmerman (Cocalico) was named a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division second team selection as an attack, and Eastern senior Patrick McClain (Lampeter-Strasburg) MAC Commonwealth Division second-team selection as a faceoff specialist. …Zimmerman started all 18 games, totalying 47 goals, ninth-most in single-seaosn program history. His 65 points are 12th-most in single-season program history. That went along with 18 assists, 43 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers. His 2.61 goals per game average was third-best in the conference. …McClain set a single-season program record in faceoff wins (214) and his 130 ground balls put him third all-time. He won nearly 55 percent of his faceoff battles.

Women’s Lacrosse: Messiah University first-year defender Emma Hagg (Manheim Township) was named all-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Rookie of the Year, and is a MAC Commonwealth first-team selection for the 2022 season. Hagg led the team in caused turnovers (30) while accumulating 43 ground balls. She recorded nine game with multiple caused turnovers, including a career-high four caused turnovers against F&M on March 2.

Related: More than 100 L-L League lacrosse alums on men's, women's college rosters in 2022 [list]

NCAA tourneys:

In the women’s D-I bracket: St. Joseph’s faced Rutgers on Friday. St. Joe’s roster includes senior Lizzie McBride (Manheim Township); Vermont senior Maris Large (Manheim Township) scored one goal off the bench in Friday’s 16-3 first-round loss to Denver. …in the women’s D-II bracket, East Stroudsburg beat Mercyhurst, 13-3, and will face West Chester in Sunday’s quarterfinal round. ESU is coached by Xeni Barakos (Cocalico) and features starting defender McKenna Conklin (Cocalico). …in the women’s D-III bracket, Messiah University will face William Smith. Messiah features Katie Heck (Cocalico) and starting defender Emma Hagg (Manheim Township). Franklin & Marshall will compete in a second round game Wednesday. Cabrini will compete in a first-round game Saturday against Haverford. Cabrini features starting attack Morgan Fazzini (Lancaster Catholic).

Related: Cocalico alum, East Stroudsburg coach Xeni Barakos shares her lacrosse journey on 'Inspirational Athletes' [podcast]

In the men’s D-I bracket: Virginia’s Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) and the Cavaliers will compete against in Saturday’s first round. Ohio State’s Colby Smith (Hempfield) and Caton Johnson (Manheim Township) and the Buckeyes will face Cornell in Sunday’s first round game. …In the men’s D-II bracket, Tampa’s Owen Miller (Manheim Township) and the Spartans will face Lenoir-Rhyne in Sunday’s quarterfinal round. …In the D-III men’s bracket, York College’s Billy Briegel (Penn Manor) topped Southern Virginia to advance to Saturday’s third round. Gettysburg’s Ian McNally (Lancaster Catholic) and the Bullets will face Roanoke in Saturday’s third round. Cabrini’s Clayton Hollinger (Penn Manor) and the Cavaliers will face Washington & Lee in Saturday’s third round.