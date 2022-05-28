The East Stroudsburg University women’s lacrosse team entered 2022 needing to replace just two starters from the previous year’s team, a squad that had reached the NCAA Division II semifinals.

But those two starters were both All-Americans in the program’s all-time points leader (Hana Cicerelle) and all-time saves leader Tatyana Petteway. Then from fall 2021 through the spring 2022 season, the Warriors saw six players go down with season-ending injuries.

All that is to say, ESU head coach Xeni Barakos-Yoder, a Cocalico alum, had her hands full.

“We stuck to the next-man-up mentality all season long,” Barakos-Yoder said.

Among the players to step up were Cocalico alum Jameson Kernaghan and Lampeter-Strasburg alum McKenna Conklin.

“I had been fighting to have Jameson on the defensive end for a long time,” Barakos-Yoder said. “She’s a straight up one of the best defenders we have down there. Then we had midfielder Olivia Wenrich, who’s from Governor Mifflin, go down with an injury. …McKenna ended up picking up a lot of midfield reps.”

ESU went on to win the PSAC championship and top Queens in overtime in the NCAA D-II semifinals.

“That would be one of the top memories I’ll never forget,” Barakos-Yoder said. “It showed just how resilient they were.”

The OT semis win featured a combined four ground balls and three caused turnovers from Kernaghan and Conklin, who also logged an assist.

“They were a little beat up towards the end, too,” Barakos-Yoder said. “McKenna was in a boot when we weren’t playing, then took it off to play the day of the game. She didn’t practice the day before the national championship.”

ESU fell to Indianapolis 11-9 in the national title game last Sunday in what was the program’s first appearance in the NCAA final.

It was still a history-making year for ESU and Barakos-Yoder, who continues to build on her already impressive portfolio in what was her seventh year on the sidelines at her alma mater. She did so this season while also being a mother to her son, Leo.

“I think that it’s helped in my own personal reset,” Barakos-Yoder said of juggling coaching and parenting. “When I get home and that small face is smiling at you, you can’t be mad about something that happened in practice…it’s important to me to be a coach and be a mom. I really strive to be good at both.”

That’s the lead item on this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse notebook, as we head into the upcoming PIAA tournaments, where six L-L teams are set to compete in opening-round games Tuesday. Two of those will be a girls/boys double-header at Manheim Township beginning at 3 p.m.

Class 3A boys: L-L Section One, league tournament and District 3-3A champion Manheim Township, making its 12th state tournament appearance, will host District Seven runner-up Mount Lebanon on Ed Journey Field at 5 p.m. L-L Section One and league tournament runner-up Hempfield, the fourth-place team from District Three making its seventh state tourney appearance, will travel to District One runner-up Downingtown East, slated for a 4 p.m. start.

Class 2A boys: L-L Section Two champ and District 3-2A runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg, making its second state playoff appearance will face District 12 champ Lansdale Catholic at La Salle College High School, while L-L Section Two runner-up Cocalico, the fourth-place team from District Three making its first state playoff appearance, will travel to District Seven champ Mars. Both matchups are scheduled for 5 p.m.

Class 3A girls: L-L tournament and District 3-3A champ Manheim Township will host District Seven third-place team Upper St. Clair on Ed Journey Field at 3 p.m., while L-L regular season champ and league tourney runner-up Hempfield, the fourth-place team from District Three, will travel to District Seven champ Shady Side Academy for a 5 p.m. start. Manheim Township is making its 14th-straight state tourney appearance, while Hempfield is making its fourth, first since 2015 and first under head coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff. The Blue Streaks have reached the last three state championship games.

