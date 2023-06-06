Not even two weather delays could slow down Lampeter-Strasburg.

The Pioneers cruised to a 16-0 home win over Hampton in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse tournament.

“I really think we could’ve had a third lightning delay and still come out focused tonight,” said Lampeter-Strasburg coach Mike McConomy.

The Pioneers (19-3) will play District Seven runner-up South Fayette (19-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined.

Lampeter-Strasburg was dominant in every aspect. Coming off their first district title in program history, they came out of the gates firing on Tuesday evening.

L-S found the back of the net three times in the first quarter, and it was a tightly contested game with both teams feeling each other out. Lampeter-Strasburg started to pull away in the second quarter, scoring four more goals and taking a 7-0 lead into the half.

It was a comfortable lead for the Pioneers. They were in control of the game and maintained much of the possession in the half and were able to constantly break down Hampton’s zone defense.

“We were able to move the ball very quickly,” said McConomy. “Multiple guys touched the ball. They know the system well.”

The Pioneers’ Colin Sullivan had a monster game, scoring six goals and assisting on two. He also drew the attention of the Talbots’ defense all night long, opening it up for others on offense. Zach Lebreque’s vision was also essential for the offense as he had five assists along with three goals. KJ Kessler scored three goals and assisted on one.

Kessler, Lebreque and Sullivan contributed to 14 of the 16 goals, and the offense ran mostly through this three-headed monster. The play between the three really spearheaded a Pioneers offense that ran rampant on the Hampton defense.

The Talbots (15-8) simply couldn’t find their footing in this one.

Hampton played a solid first quarter, holding the high-powered Lampeter-Strasburg offense to just three goals. However, the Talbots simply didn’t see enough of the ball. When Hampton did have possession, the Pioneers defense swarmed the ball and forced a turnover.

Lampeter-Strasburg opened the second half with a quick goal just over a minute in. What followed was a flash of lightning and a low rumble of thunder in the distance, which resulted in a 30-minute weather delay, the first of two in the third quarter, both coming after Pioneers’ goals.

Lampeter-Strasburg remained focused through the hour or so in delays, something that McConomy touted as a strength for this Pioneers side.

“There’s a stoppage and you almost have to restart,” said McConomy. “But again, we’re so focused on states.”

There is still a stale taste in the mouth of much of this Lampeter-Strasburg team after losing in the state semifinals last season.

“Since the beginning of the year, our focus has been on states,” said McConomy. “And its here. We’re rolling, we’re healthy and we want to keep it going.”