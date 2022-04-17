Heading into the week of April 18, we are officially at the halfway point of the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League high school lacrosse schedule.

With three weeks to go in the regular season, the section and league races are becoming a bit more clear.

On the boys side, we’ll likely have to wait until April 29 when Hempfield (4-1 league, 7-1 overall) travels to Manheim Township (5-0, 6-2) to decide the Section One crown.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0, 9-0) could clinch at least a share of the Section Two crown as early as Thursday should the Pioneers get past Section Two upstarts Garden Spot (2-2, 4-3) on Tuesday and Cocalico (2-2, 4-3) on Thursday.

On the girls side, Manheim Township (6-0, 9-1), L-S (7-0, 8-1) and Hempfield (5-0, 7-1) are still unbeaten in league play. Two of these teams will square off Tuesday (see below).

L-L lacrosse standings

Here were some notables from last week’s action across the L-L…

Top individual point totals: In girls lacrosse, two players had eight points in games last Thursday: Cocalico’s Samantha Keck (seven goals, one assist vs. Conestoga Valley) and Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic’s Alyssa Korenkiewicz (seven goals, one assist at Garden Spot). In boys lacrosse, Penn Manor’s Isaic Nafziger logged eight points last Monday (three goals, five assists at Cedar Crest).

Top scorers: On the girls side, three players tallied seven goals: Keck (see above), Korenkiewicz (see above) and Cedar Crest’s Jaden Hardy (Monday at Penn Manor). On the boys side, two players tallied six goals: L-S’ Stewart McClain (Monday at Warwick), Manheim Township’s Bennett Parmer (Wednesday at Hempfield).

Assists: Hempfield’s Claire Skovera dished out five assists last Monday at LCD/LCHS, the single-game high in assists for L-L girls lacrosse last week. Nafziger (see above) had the high on the boys side.

Streaks: Elizabethtown snapped a 28-game losing streak with Thursday’s 7-6 win at Cedar Crest. …Garden Spot’s Gwen Varley notched the go-ahead score with five seconds left to top LCD/LCHS, 12-11, on Thursday night, in what is believed to be the Spartans’ first win over the Cougars all-time. …with the E-town girls in the win column, the Cedar Crest boys (21) and Cedar Crest girls (10) and LCD/LCHS girls (10) now own the longest current losing skids in the L-L. Speaking of streaks, the Manheim Township girls stretched their L-L regular season win streak to 97 in a row. They have one league contest this week.

High-water mark: The Hempfield girls logged a season-high in goals scored in last Monday’s 25-8 win over LCD/LCHS. The output matches the single-game high-water mark for an L-L girls team this season (L-S had 25 on March 25 in a win over Garden Spot).

Coaching notables: L-S third-year coach Marshall Krebs and Garden Spot seventh-year coach Jen Leaman each picked up career win No. 20 last Monday.

Coming up: On Tuesday night in girls lacrosse, L-S travels to Hempfield. On Saturday morning, the Manheim Township girls host four-time state champ Garnet Valley. These two have some recent history. The Streaks beat GV in the 2019 state semifinals, and MT lost at GV, 15-4, in a regular season matchup in 2021.

Connor Rowe multiverse?: Last Monday, Cedar Crest freshman Connor Rowe scored his first career goal against a Penn Manor team coached by Connor Rowe. They’re not related. Insert GIF of Spider-man pointing at Spider-Man.