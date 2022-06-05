A week ago this time we entered the PIAA lacrosse playoffs with six Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in action. Through the first and quarterfinals rounds, just two L-L teams remain: the District Three Class 3A girls champion Manheim Township and the District Three Class 2A boys runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg.

Both are set for state semifinal action Tuesday, both playing at the same site (Exeter Township High School) back-to-back.

Below is a bit of information on both matchups.

Class 3A girls: 3-1 Manheim Township (21-2) vs. 3-3 Wilson (17-5), at Exeter Township High School, 5 p.m.

The Blue Streaks are one win shy of returning to the state championship game for the fourth season in a row, still on a quest to become the first team from District Three to win a state title. This is the program’s seventh trip to a state semifinal.

Wilson and Manheim Township have met a bunch in the district playoffs over the years, but this is the first time they’ll meet in the state playoffs. As a matter of fact, this is just the second District Three opponent Manheim Township will face in a state playoff game (the first was Hempfield in 2010 quarterfinals).

Wilson is in the state playoffs for the fifth season in a row, reached the quarterfinals for just the second time and is now making its first state semifinals appearance.

The Blue Streaks topped the Bulldogs 11-10 in the district semifinals.

Class 2A boys: 3-2 Lampeter-Strasburg (20-3) vs. 1-1 Marple Newtown (18-4), at Exeter Township High School, 7 p.m.

L-S made its first state playoff appearance just a year ago. The Pioneers won their first state playoff game last Tuesday. Then it won again Saturday in convincing fashion over District Two champion Wyoming Seminary. As a result, L-S is in a state semifinal for the first time.

And it meets another team on a historic run, as Marple Newtown is making its first state playoff appearance after having won its first District One crown in a 10-9 win over state semifinalist Penncrest (a program that won the 2014 state championship). Marple Newtown beat previously unbeaten and defending state champion Allentown Central Catholic in the state quarterfinal round, 16-10.

I asked phillylacrosse.com’s Chris Goldberg to enlighten me further about Marple Newtown. His response: Brian Box is probably one of the top 10 freshmen in the nation, and his older brother Charlie Box is a Cornell commit.

