When Jen Leaman took over as the Garden Spot girls lacrosse coach in 2016, the Spartans were coming off a one-win campaign.

The program still struggled in the first couple years under Leaman, winning just three games in 2016 and 2017 combined. Then there came four wins in 2018. Five wins in 2019. Six wins in 2021. And finally nine wins in 2022, resulting in the program’s first postseason berth.

How did Leaman make the climb?

“Just chug, chug, chug along,” Leaman said. “Honestly, I don’t know. I give a ton of credit to our assistant coaches. …they know way more about the sport than I do.”

Garden Spot getting a turf varsity field to play on this season may have helped.

“There were less than five times we’ve been in the gym this season (due to inclement weather),” Leaman said. “We’ve essentially been on that field since it’s been put in.”

Then there’s the nine seniors.

“Where a lot of girls at Garden Spot just pick up the sport in ninth grade, this group, my core three or four seniors have been playing together since they were little,” Leaman said. “That makes a difference.”

Leaman made those comments Monday night after coaching her last game, a first-round loss in the District Three Class 2A tournament. Well, it’s her last game as a varsity head coach, as she has plans to be an assistant with the Garden Spot boys next season, when son Kane Leaman will be a Spartans sophomore laxer.

Jen Leaman finishes with a 26-76 career win-loss record. It's also worth noting she coached seven seasons, an impressive span considering the amount of turnover of head coaches in L-L lacrosse over the last decade.

In a way, she went out on top by building a downtrodden program into a winner. And perhaps years from now we’ll look back on her tenure as having started something special in New Holland

Regardless, coaching is about more than the final score.

“I’m going to miss the girls,” Leaman said. “Not even the games. Just the off-field stuff. The relationships. All of that.”

That’s the lead item on this week’s L-L lacrosse notebook, as six of the league’s teams (two girls, five boys teams) head into district semifinal matchups. All of them have also nabbed state tournament berths by making it this far.

GIRLS:

No. 4 Wilson (15-4) at No. 1 Manheim Township (19-2), Monday, 5 p.m.: Wilson is the defending District 3-3A champion and this year’s Berks League runner-up. The host Blue Streaks will look to avenge last year’s 19-12 district semifinals loss to the Bulldogs. L-L tournament champion Manheim Township has now appeared in the district semis every year since 2009, when District Three began hosting girls lacrosse tourneys. Wilson is making its fifth district semis appearance, all coming since 2017 onward.

No. 6 Governor Mifflin (14-5) at No. 2 Hempfield (18-2), Monday, 5 p.m.: Hempfield beat GM 18-8 in a regular season matchup April 9. …The L-L regular season champion Black Knights are making their sixth district semis appearance. They’re aiming to make the program’s second trip to a district final, the last coming in 2015. GM, who lost 16-14 to Wilson in the Berks League semifinals, is making just its second district semis appearance, its first since 2017.

District 3-3A girls lacrosse bracket

BOYS:

No. 1 Manheim Township (16-3) vs. No. 4 Hempfield (14-4), Tuesday, 5 p.m.: This is the fourth matchup between the league rivals this season. The Blue Streaks won the first three by a combined score of 52-28, capturing the L-L Section One and league crowns along the way…L-L Section One and league runner-up Hempfield beat Berks League champion WIlson 9-8 in the quarterfinal round, avenging last year’s district finals loss to the Bulldogs. …The Streaks are making their 12th district semis appearance in 13 seasons, first since 2019. The Knights are making their eighth district semis appearance.

District 3-3A boys lacrosse bracket

No. 4 Cocalico (14-5) at No. 1 Susquehannock (18-1), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: The Eagles are making their first district semis appearance after picking up the program’s second district playoff win all-time. Susquehannock is making its third district semis appearance, all coming from 2018 onward. Cocalico has its highest district playoff seeding in program history. Susquehannock was last a top seed in 2010. A year ago, Susquehannock advanced to a district final for the first time.

No. 3 Trinity (16-2) at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (17-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: L-S is in the district semis for the second year in a row while Trinity is making its fourth-straight trip. The Shamrocks won district crowns in 2018 and 2021. The L-L Section Two champion Pioneers are looking to advance to a district final for the first time.

District 3-2A boys lacrosse bracket

Coaching notables: Hempfield fifth-year coach Matt McAlpine picked up career win No. 60 with Thursday’s 9-8 District 3-3A quarterfinal win over Wilson.

Off to college…

Women’s Lacrosse: Bridgewater College sophomore Kaitlyn Petersheim (Manheim Township) has been named an all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference third-team selection for the 2022 season. Petersheimfinished second on the team with 26 goals to go with seven assists for a total of 33 points. Her goal and point total set new career-highs and she also set new career marks with 15 ground balls and 21 draw controls.

Women’s Lacrosse: Messiah University freshman defender Emma Hagg (Manheim Township) has been named a IWLCA Division III all-region selection for the 2022 season. Specifically, Hagg was named to the Metro Region second-team. The honor comes about a week after Hagg was named the MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year. She led the team in caused turnovers (31) to go along with 46 ground balls. The MAC Commonwealth runner-up, Messiah (13-6) made an NCAA tournament appearance.

Women's Lacrosse: East Stroudsburg teammates Jameson Kernaghan (Cocalico) and McKenna Conklin (Lampeter-Strasburg) combined for one assist and four ground balls in Friday's 13-12 overtime victory over Queens in the NCAA Division II semifinals. ESU is coached by Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico). The Warriors will be making the program’s first trip to a national championship game. They’re set to face the winner of Indianapolis and Adelphi. Sunday’s title tilt will be broadcast on NCAA.com beginning at 3 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse: Franklin & Marshall will face Ithaca in Saturday night’s Sweet 16 matchup. The game will be played at Tufts beginning at 7 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia’s Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) and the Cavaliers are into the NCAA D-I quarterfinals, set to face Maryland on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU. …Tampa’s Owen Miller (Manheim Township) had a ground ball in the D-II tournament quarterfinal win over Lenoir-Rhyne. The Spartans will face Limestone in the national semifinals Sunday at 1 p.m. …York’s Billy Briegel (Penn Manor) and Gettysburg’s Ian McAnally (Lancaster Catholic) are on teams set to compete in Saturday’s NCAA D-III quarterfinals. York faces Christopher Newport at 12 p.m., while Gettysburg faces Union at 3 p.m.