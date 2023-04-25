The atmosphere minutes before Monday night’s heavyweight matchup between the top two boys lacrosse teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One was one that only the rivalry between Manheim Township and Hempfield could provide.

The long-time rivalry between the teams was renewed Monday night under the lights in Landisville. The Blue Streaks pushed their record to 9-1, 7-0 in the section, after a 14-8 win in what was an intense and physical game.

“It is always an exciting matchup when we play these guys,” Streaks senior midfielder and captain Charlie Kingsbury said.

Hempfield came out hot, opening the scoring 18 seconds into the game with an impressive ranged shot from Jason Hilton, energizing the home crowd and the Hempfield bench.

After the first goal, there was a period of about six minutes in which the two familiar foes felt each other out. It was a battle of attrition until Manheim Town-ship evened the score just under the seven-minute mark in the first period with a behind-the-back goal from junior attack Peyton Moritzen, who scored two goals on the night.

The Streaks started to find their rhythm near the end of the first period. Junior attack Bennett Parmer scored a dazzling goal of his own with just under three minutes left in the quarter, and sophomore attack Simon Bowen added a third goal with just under two minutes remaining.

Hempfield, which started strong defensively, sputtered a bit in the second quarter. Manheim Town-ship kicked it into another gear before halftime, tallying six goals in the second quarter for a controlling 9-3 lead heading into the break.

The Streaks picked up where they left off, scoring three minutes into the third quarter through Bowen, who finished the night with four goals.

Hempfield was resilient and refused to stop playing hard, but the Knights were unable to slow down the flashy Streaks offense. Hempfield simply did not see enough of the ball and was forced to take a lot of shots resulting in possession going back to Manheim Township.

“It’s gotta be possession, set the offense up,” said Hempfield coach Brett Moore. “Tonight, we were trying to run and gun.”

Manheim Township was unrelenting on offense and scored through eight different players.

“We were really unselfish,” said Streaks coach Dan Lyons. “Hempfield does a great job of pushing out and playing physical defense, so we can’t expect to run through it. We moved the ball quickly to the next man.”

Defensively, they were able to limit the Black Knights’ scoring opportunities and force one-and-done shots. “They were checking up right and were letting me see the shots that I wanted to see,” said Manheim Township goalie AJ Fischer.

“We trust AJ to make saves from 15 yards out,” said Lyons. “We’re willing to let teams take those shots.”

Hempfield fell to 9-2, 7-2 in the section, with both losses coming against its rival. However, the Black Knights still have a chance at redemption, with a strong possibility that the two teams could collide in the postseason.

Hempfield will look to bounce back against Penn Manor on Wednesday while Manheim Township will take on Ephrata.