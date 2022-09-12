Two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse head coaching vacancies have been filled. And both hires are promotions from within. Hempfield alum Brett Moore is taking over the Black Knights varsity program after serving as defensive coordinator the last two seasons, while Gary Minnich is the new boss at Warwick after 13 seasons as a varsity assistant.

Hempfield: Moore, 34, is expected to be approved by the Hempfield School Board at its Tuesday meeting.

“I owe so much of what I have today to lacrosse, especially Hempfield,” Moore said. “To me, I feel like I owe it to the program to give back any way I can. I got the time. This is a dream to actually get the varsity job at Hempfield.”

Moore began playing lacrosse in fourth grade when the Hempfield youth program was in its first year. Moore went on to play at Alvernia University. He moved back to Lancaster County about six years ago after landing a full-time job as a procurement supervisor at Armstrong World Industries in Marietta. It’s then he began his coaching journey, spending four seasons as head coach of the Hempfield middle school team.

Moore replaces Matt McApline, who restored the program back to prominence over the last four seasons, with the Black Knights going 63-21 during that stretch, including a district championship appearance in 2021 (then the program’s first since 2011) and PIAA tournament win in 2022 (the program’s first since 2011). McAlpine had taken over a program that hadn’t beaten rival Manheim Township since 2013. The Knights went to beat the streaks for the L-L crowns in 2019 and 2021, plus a regular season win in 2021 that snapped the Streaks’ 110-game L-L regular season win streak - Manheim Township went 4-0 against Hempfield in 2022.

Moore said he’s already received interest from some of his former Hempfield teammates about joining his coaching staff. And he’s not concerned about taking over a gig that can sometimes be a pressure-cooker behind the scenes at a program with high expectations, partly because of his familiarity with the current crop of players and their families.

“Aggressive, fast, and deliberate is our gamelan going into next season,” he said.

Warwick: Minnich, 54, was approved by the Warwick School Board at its meeting last week. Minnich is a Warwick alum and a longtime math teacher at the high school.

He had no lacrosse experience before his son, Austin, began playing in the youth ranks several years ago. That’s how he got his start in coaching, eventually working his way up to a varsity assistant position in 2009, which he stayed in until now.

In all that time, Minnich has had just two varsity coaches to learn under in Wayne Hummer and Chris Schaffer.

“I’m the old guy but I was being tutored by them as far as how they approached the game,” Minnich said. “They had different styles but similarities as well. Of course as an assistant, there were times I’d say to myself, ‘If I was in charge, I would have done this and that.’”

Schaffer went 19-23 the last three seasons with the Warriors, including a district playoff appearance in 2019. Warwick went 5-8 each of the last two seasons.

Asked how opposing coaches will react to a Minnich-coached Warwick team, he said, “They won’t mind losing to us because I will try to create good people first. That’s been lost over time. That will be the hill I die on.”

Other vacancies: Lancaster Country Day expects to hire a new boys coach later this month. Meanwhile, Ephrata (boys) and Garden Spot (boys and girls) are still looking for applicants.