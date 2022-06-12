The 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse campaign is officially in the books. For the fourth season in a row, it again ended on the season’s final day, since the Manheim Township girls again competed in the state final on Saturday.

With that in mind, here’s the final L-L lacrosse notebook of 2022, recapping highlights from a highly-entertaining spring on the field.

Girls:

Hempfield (18-4) won the L-L regular season crown, its first league title of any kind since 2002. The Black Knights did so by beating Manheim Township (24-3) in the regular season, snapping the Streaks’ 101-game L-L regular season win streak and holding Manheim Township to a season-low five goals. Hempfield also appeared in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Manheim Township beat Hempfield in the league tournament title game before going on to win the District 3-3A crown and reaching the PIAA Class 3A final for the fourth season in a row.

The Streaks have won the last 12 league tournaments and 14 league tourneys overall, in addition to 10 district championships. They’re one of only four teams in the state to compete in a PIAA championship game at least four times.

Lampeter-Strasburg (13-6) and Cocalico (10-9) each made appearances in the league and District 3-2A tournaments.

Penn Manor (10-7) finished above .500 for the first time since 2017, finishing one spot shy of qualifying for the district tournament.

Garden Spot (8-8) made the program’s first district playoff appearance, with its eight wins believed to be the single-season program record, in what was the final season under the direction of coach Jen Leaman.

Ephrata (8-8) won eight games, believed to be the most for the Mountaineers since 2001 (13-4-3).

Boys:

Manheim Township (19-4) captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, league tournament and District 3-3A tournament crowns - it beat Cumberland Valley for the district title.

After falling to rival Hempfield in the league title game each of the previous two seasons, the Blue Streaks swept the Black Knights on four separate occasions in 2022. From 2003 onward, Manheim Township has won 11 league tourney crowns and six District Three titles.

L-L Section One and league tourney runner-up and District 3-3A semifinalist Hempfield (15-5) reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

L-L Section Two champ Lampeter-Strasburg (20-4) achieved program firsts in reaching the District 3-2A final and PIAA Class 2A semifinals, falling to state runner-up Marple Newtown.

L-L Section Two runner-up Cocalico (13-8) appeared in the league playoffs for the first time since 2008 and achieved program firsts in reaching the District 3-2A semifinals and appearing in the PIAA Class 2A tournament, falling in the first round to eventual state champ Mars.