In a normal year, all lacrosse games on the Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule would likely be completed by now. But as has been the case since the start of the academic year of 2020-21, this isn’t normal. In regards to this spring, at least a dozen combined boys and girls L-L lacrosse teams have been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of shutdowns or postponements.

It’s why, entering this week, there are still seven combined lacrosse games remaining on the league schedule. Of those, however, just one has any bearing on the L-L playoffs: Monday’s boys matchup of Manheim Township at Warwick in what will be the regular season league finale for both squads.

Should the Warriors pull the upset, Manheim Township would be the No. 2-seed out of Section One. If Manheim Township takes care of business, the Blue Streaks would be co-Section One champs with Hempfield. In that case, we’d go to tiebreaker rules to determine seeding for the league tournament. Since Hempfield and Manheim Township would have identical league records, and because they split their head-to-head regular season series, we’d go to the District Three power ratings, where the Black Knights are above the Blue Streaks. So no matter what happens Monday, Manheim Township would be the No. 2-seed and Hempfield the No. 1-seed out of Section One.

As a result, the fields for both four-team boys and girls league tournaments are set. The tournament begins Tuesday with semifinal matchups.

The girls games will be played at Ephrata’s Mountaineer Field, beginning with Cocalico against Hempfield at 5 p.m., followed by Manheim Township against Conestoga Valley at 7:30 p.m.

The boys games will be played at Cocalico’s Talon Field, beginning with Hempfield against Conestoga Valley at 5 p.m., followed by Manheim Township against Lampeter-Strasburg at 7:30 p.m.

The championship games will be held Thursday at Conestoga Valley, with the boys title tilt at 5:30 p.m. and the girls championship at 7:45 p.m.

With all of that in mind, here’s a quick look at each of Tuesday’s four semifinal matchups. All statistics are through Thursday, May 6.

Girls:

Cocalico vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.: The winner of this will have a head coach advancing to a league final for the first time. ...L-L regular season runner-up Cocalico is looking to get back to the league final for what would be the third time in program history, last making it past the semifinals in 2014. The Eagles are holding opponents to 5.1 goals per game, with a defense backed by goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky (89 saves, NCAA Division III Elizabethtown recruit). On the other end, Cocalico has league-leading scorer Hannah Custer (114 goals, eight assists). A D-I Richmond recruit, Custer set the new single-season program record in scoring this year. The Eagles are averaging 16.5 goals per game. ...Hempfield is looking to get back to the league final for what would be the second season in a row and eighth time overall. The Black Knights are holding opponents to 5.8 goals per game, while averaging 13.1 on the other end, with five players having scored more than 20 goals, led by Kayla Brooks (38 goals, four assists, D-II Kutztown recruit) and Kelsea Dague (32 goals, five assists, D-I Eastern Michigan recruit). ...In their regular season meeting April 29, Cocalico topped Hempfield, 18-9.

Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.: CV is in the league tournament for the first time since 2010, with the Buckskins still in search of their first league tourney victory. CV is coached by Hempfield alum Matt Brubaker, who returned to the sidelines this spring after a five-year hiatus, having previous skippered the CV boys from 2007 to 2015. The Bucks’ are led by the league’s second-leading scorer and D-I William & Mary recruit Abigail Morley (106 goals, 16 assists). ...Manheim Township enters this having won 10 league tourney crowns in a row, the last eight coming under coach Mark Pinkerton, who picked up career victory No. 200 earlier this year. The Streaks have talent at every level of the field, bookended by goalkeepers Gail Wilkes (32 saves, D-II Lynn recruit) and Maddie Eckert (48 saves) on defense and attack Megan Rice (67 goals, 50 assists, D-I Richmond recruit) on offense...the Streaks won the regular season meeting over the Bucks’, 23-3.

Boys:

Hempfield vs. Conestoga Valley, 5 p.m.: CV is in the league playoffs for only the second time in program history, last having been here in 2007, with the Bucks’ still in search of their first league playoff win. CV is holding opponents to 7.9 goals per game, backed by goalkeeper Benjamin Nolt (141 saves). The Bucks’ offense is paced by brothers Jeff Fisher (72 goals, 22 assists) and Zach Fisher (42 goals, 19 assists). ...In 2019, Hempfield won the league tourney for the first time in six years. Now, the Black Knights are looking to make it back-to-back league crowns, a feat last accomplished by the program in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Hempfield is holding opponents to 5.8 goals per game, backed by junior goalkeeper Matty Weist (116 saves). The Knights’ offense is averaging 13.8 goals per game, paced by Max Grube (46 goals, 27 assists) and AJ McAlpine (21 goals, 30 assists).

Manheim Township vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.: Since 2009 onward, Manheim Township has reached the league tournament title tilt every year, a span that includes six league tournament crowns. The Streaks’ offense has seven players with double-digit goals, while the defense features goalkeepers Tyler Moritzen (77 saves, D-I Mercyhurst commit) and Owen Hirsch (50 saves, D-I Fairfield recruit). ...L-S is making its third appearance in the league tourney. The Pioneers are looking to advance to the league final for what would be just the second time in program history. L-S is holding opponents to 7.4 goals per game, backed by sophomore keeper Bryce Thomas (92 saves). The Pioneers have weapons everywhere on offense, with five players having scored 20 or more goals, four having tallied 50 or more points.

