A pair of rivalry games are on tap in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse this week. First up is the first of two regular season meetings between Manheim Township and Hempfield.
The Blue Streaks travel to Landisville on Wednesday night. A quick refresher:
In 2019, Hempfield topped Manheim Township in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game. It was the first time in six years the Black Knights beat the Streaks. Manheim Township then beat Hempfield in the 2019 District 3-3A semifinals.
After the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hempfield beat Manheim Township in the first of two regular season meetings in 2021. It snapped the Blue Streaks’ L-L regular season win streak at 110 games. Manheim Township avenged that loss with a 12-7 win at Hempfield in the second regular season meeting. But the Knights beat the Streaks 12-10 in the L-L title game.
Add it all up, and Hempfield is 3-2 against Manheim Township over the last two season (or three years, though the 2020 season was never played. See above).
Among the players at the center of the action Wednesday will be varsity newcomer Seamus Mack, Hempfield’s freshman faceoff who has appeared up to the challenge capable of filling the shoes of Dom Nottoli, who is now playing at Ursinus College.
Mack is coming off a wrestling season in which he won District 3-3A bronze and placed eighth at the PIAA Class 3A meet at 126 pounds. He’s also the son of Hempfield wrestling coach Shane Mack.
“The kid is tough,” Hempfield fifth-year Matt McAlpine said. “He has worked with Dominic in the offseason, and (Hempfield graduate/lacrosse product) Cole Fuller has been working with him a little bit, too. It’s a family thing. That’s what we want it to be.”
The other rivalry game will happen at Comet Field in Millersville, where Lampeter-Strasburg will clash with Penn Manor in the 14th annual “Whitey” game Thursday night. Previously coined the Backyard Bash, the matchup took on an emotional significance when the boys lacrosse teams squared off April 20, 2008, just hours after the funeral for Ryan “Whitey” Weitzel. A member of the inaugural L-S club team, Weitzel played through his sophomore year before being diagnosed with cancer. He died April 12, 2008. He was 18.
MT girls streak: A quick correction on my end. After going back, doing the math and double-checking with longtime coach Mark Pinkerton, the Blue Streak girls actually entered 2022 with a 91-game L-L regular season win streak. Manheim Township has won its first four league games so far this season, which puts the streak at 95-straight games entering this week. The Streaks have also won their last 22 league playoff games stretching back through 2010, and 137 of its last 138 L-L regular season games stretching back to 2009.
Brielle Thomas (center) of Ephrata battles for a loose ball with Teagan Sahm (33) and Lia Finnegan (24) of Cocalico during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Grace Willetts (left) of Ephrata and Thana Sweigart (right) of Cocalico read about Aevidum suicide awareness and prevention program before the L-L League girls lacrosse game at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Ephrata coach's Maggie Myers (left) and Mary Beth Cardin (right) watch their team against Cocalico during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Danika Sauder (18) of Cocalico shoots and scores against Mallory Kline (12) and Peyton Loose (15) of Ephrata during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Keller Dillman (2) shoots and scores against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Tyson Zwaska (17) shoots and scores against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Jeff Fisher (4) charges the goal against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Keller Dillman (2) takes a shot as Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith (15) defends during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Jack Filius (6) works his way towards the goal as Conestoga Valley's Jackson Byers (34) defends during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Jack Filius (10) shoots and scores against Conestoga Valley during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) scores against Conestoga Valley during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Colin Sullivan (8) shoots and scores against Conestoga Valley during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) tries to get past Conestoga Valley's Noah Harrison (37) during first half action of an L-L League section two boys lacrosse game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday April 6, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Coaching notables: Manheim Township 11th-year girls coach Mark Pinkerton picked up career win No. 220 in Tuesday’s victory at Cedar Crest. Pinkerton is already the L-L’s all-time winningest girls lacrosse coach. …L-S second-year boys coach Mike McConomy picked up career win No. 20 with Wednesday’s victory at CV. …LCD/LCHS coach Bill Neal picked up career win No. 20 with Wednesday’s win vs. Ephrata.