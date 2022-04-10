A pair of rivalry games are on tap in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse this week. First up is the first of two regular season meetings between Manheim Township and Hempfield.

The Blue Streaks travel to Landisville on Wednesday night. A quick refresher:

In 2019, Hempfield topped Manheim Township in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game. It was the first time in six years the Black Knights beat the Streaks. Manheim Township then beat Hempfield in the 2019 District 3-3A semifinals.

After the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hempfield beat Manheim Township in the first of two regular season meetings in 2021. It snapped the Blue Streaks’ L-L regular season win streak at 110 games. Manheim Township avenged that loss with a 12-7 win at Hempfield in the second regular season meeting. But the Knights beat the Streaks 12-10 in the L-L title game.

Add it all up, and Hempfield is 3-2 against Manheim Township over the last two season (or three years, though the 2020 season was never played. See above).

Among the players at the center of the action Wednesday will be varsity newcomer Seamus Mack, Hempfield’s freshman faceoff who has appeared up to the challenge capable of filling the shoes of Dom Nottoli, who is now playing at Ursinus College.

Mack is coming off a wrestling season in which he won District 3-3A bronze and placed eighth at the PIAA Class 3A meet at 126 pounds. He’s also the son of Hempfield wrestling coach Shane Mack.

“The kid is tough,” Hempfield fifth-year Matt McAlpine said. “He has worked with Dominic in the offseason, and (Hempfield graduate/lacrosse product) Cole Fuller has been working with him a little bit, too. It’s a family thing. That’s what we want it to be.”

The other rivalry game will happen at Comet Field in Millersville, where Lampeter-Strasburg will clash with Penn Manor in the 14th annual “Whitey” game Thursday night. Previously coined the Backyard Bash, the matchup took on an emotional significance when the boys lacrosse teams squared off April 20, 2008, just hours after the funeral for Ryan “Whitey” Weitzel. A member of the inaugural L-S club team, Weitzel played through his sophomore year before being diagnosed with cancer. He died April 12, 2008. He was 18.

MT girls streak: A quick correction on my end. After going back, doing the math and double-checking with longtime coach Mark Pinkerton, the Blue Streak girls actually entered 2022 with a 91-game L-L regular season win streak. Manheim Township has won its first four league games so far this season, which puts the streak at 95-straight games entering this week. The Streaks have also won their last 22 league playoff games stretching back through 2010, and 137 of its last 138 L-L regular season games stretching back to 2009.

L-L lacrosse standings

Here’s a look back at last week’s standout performances across the L-L.

Girls:

Points:

Cocalico's Danika Sauder 11 points (nine goals, two assists Friday at LCD/LCHS)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel 10 points (six goals, four assists Wednesday vs. CV)

Hempfield's Whitney Hershey nine points (four goals, five assists Saturday vs. Governor Mifflin)

Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne nine points (seven goals, two assists Friday at Ephrata)

Manheim Township’s Bronwyn Hilbert nine points (four goals, five assists Thursday vs. Warwick)

Hempfield's Isabelle Masengarb eight points (seven goals, one assist Saturday vs. Governor Mifflin)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel eight points (five goals, three assists Monday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Penn Manor's Keegan Dings eight points (seven goals, one assist Saturday at Daniel Boone)

Cocalico's Thana Sweigart seven points (two goals, five assists Friday at LCD/LCHS)

Cocalico’s Samantha Keck seven points (six goals, one assist Wednesday at Cumberland Valley)

Hempfield’s Whitney Hershey seven points (four goals, three assists Monday vs. Warwick)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Hannah Gawne seven points (four goals, three assists Wednesday vs. CV)

Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Gawne seven points (six goals, one assist Friday at Ephrata)

High-scorers:

Cocalico's Danika Sauder nine goals (Friday at LCD/LCHS)

Hempfield's Isabelle Masengarb seven goals (Saturday vs. Governor Mifflin)

Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne seven goals (Friday at Ephrata)

Penn Manor's Keegan Dings seven goals (Saturday at Daniel Boone)

Cocalico’s Samantha Keck six goals (Wednesday at Cumberland Valley)

Cocalico's Samantha Keck six goals (Friday at LCD/LCHS)

Garden Spot’s Gwen Varley six goals (Wednesday vs. Daniel Boone)

Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Gawne six goals (Friday at Ephrata)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel six goals (Wednesday vs. CV)

LCD/LCHS’ Alyssa Korenkiewicz six goals (Wednesday at Ephrata)

Cocalico’s Danika Sauder five goals (Monday vs. Ephrata)

Hempfield’s Isabelle Masengarb five goals (Thursday at E-town)

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague five goals (Monday vs. Warwick)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel five goals (Monday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Lampeter-Strasburg's Rowan Kimmel five goals (Friday at Ephrata)

Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer five goals (Thursday vs. Warwick)

Penn Manor's Erin Shipley five goals (Saturday at Daniel Boone)

Assists:

Hempfield's Whitney Hershey five assists (Saturday vs. Governor Mifflin)

Manheim Township’s Bronwyn Hilbert five assists (Thursday vs. Warwick)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel four assists (Wednesday vs. CV)

Cocalico’s Thana Sweigart three assists (Wednesday at Cumberland Valley)

Hempfield’s Isabelle Masengarb three assists (Monday vs. Warwick)

Hempfield’s Whitney Hershey three assists (Monday vs. Warwick)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel three assists (Monday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Leigha Saurbaugh three assists (Wednesday vs. CV)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Hannah Gawne three assists (Wednesday vs. CV)

Boys:

Points:

Hempfield’s Max Grube 11 points (six goals, five assists Monday at Warwick)

Penn Manor’s Isaic Nafziger 10 points (nine goals, one assist Monday at E-town)

Hempfield's Max Grube eight points (five goals, three assists Saturday vs Governor Mifflin)

Penn Manor's Isaic Nafziger eight points (eight goals Saturday vs. Daniel Boone)

Conestoga Valley's Jeff Fisher seven points (four goals, three assists Saturday at Muhlenberg)

Hempfield’s Max Grube seven points (two goals, five assists Thursday vs. E-town)

Hempfield’s Ryan Heuston seven points (four goals, three assists Thursday vs. E-town)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Barrett Denlinger seven points (seven goals Friday vs. Ephrata)

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic’s Mitchell Benn seven points (four goals, three assists Wednesday vs. Ephrata)

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic’s Chris Hedbavny seven points (one goal, six assists Wednesday vs. Ephrata)

Manheim Township’s Bennett Parmer seven points (four goals, three assists Tuesday vs. Cedar Crest)

High-scorers:

Penn Manor’s Isaic Nafziger nine goals (Monday at E-town) - new L-L single-game season-high for 2022

Penn Manor's Isaic Nafziger eight goals (Saturday vs. Daniel Boone)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Barrett Denlinger seven goals (Friday vs. Ephrata)

Hempfield’s Max Grube six goals (Monday at Warwick)

LCD/LCHS’ Fritz Miklos six goals (Wednesday vs. Ephrata)

LCD/LCHS' Fritz Miklos six goals (Friday at Cocalico)

Hempfield's Max Grube five goals (Saturday vs. Governor Mifflin)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Barrett Denlinger five goals (Monday at LCD/LCHS)

Assists:

LCD/LCHS’ Chris Hedbavny six assists (Wednesday vs. Ephrata)

Hempfield’s Max Grube five assists (Monday at Warwick)

Hempfield’s Max Grube five assists (Thursday vs. E-town)

Hempfield’s Toby Marco four assists (Thursday vs. E-town)

Manheim Township’s Xander Johnson four assists (Wednesday at Warwick)

Penn Manor's Erik Hinkle four assists (Saturday vs. Daniel Boone)

Coaching notables: Manheim Township 11th-year girls coach Mark Pinkerton picked up career win No. 220 in Tuesday’s victory at Cedar Crest. Pinkerton is already the L-L’s all-time winningest girls lacrosse coach. …L-S second-year boys coach Mike McConomy picked up career win No. 20 with Wednesday’s victory at CV. …LCD/LCHS coach Bill Neal picked up career win No. 20 with Wednesday’s win vs. Ephrata.