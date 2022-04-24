What a day for Manheim Township girls lacrosse on Saturday. The Blue Streaks hosted Garnet Valley, a program with four state championships in the trophy case. It was the third matchup between the squads in as many seasons, with MT beating GV in the 2019 state semifinals and GV beating MT in last year’s regular season.

On Saturday morning on Ed Journey Field, they went to double-overtime, where Bronwyn Hilbert got the golden goal with less than five seconds remaining for a 8-7 victory.

With the win, Manheim Township improved to 12-1. In his inaugural state power rankings for the 2022 season, phillylacrosse.com’s Chris Goldberg has MT sitting at No. 3 in Class 3A, trailing only District One’s Conestoga (9-1) and Owen J. Roberts (11-0).

A Blue Streaks program that has appeared in the last three state title games appears primed for another deep postseason run in 2022. First up, however, is now finishing off their Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule, as MT’s next four games are within the league. Speaking of which, the Streaks enter the week with a 98-game L-L regular season win streak, and will likely go for its 100-straight Thursday night, when L-S travels to Neffsville.

Two weeks remain in the L-L regular season schedule.

L-L lacrosse standings

Here’s a look back at other highlights from across the league last week…

Points:

BOYS:

Hempfield’s Max Grube nine points (six goals, three assists Wednesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Conestoga Valley’s Conrad Dillman nine points (five goals, four assists Tuesday at Ephrata)

Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher nine points (five goals, four assists Tuesday at Ephrata)

Hempfield’s Max Grube eight points (seven goals, one assist Monday at Penn Manor)

Hempfield’s AJ McAlpine eight points eight points (six goals, two assists Wednesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Sullivan eight points (five goals, three assists Saturday vs. Hershey)

GIRLS:

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel 10 points (seven goals, three assists Friday at Central York)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel nine points (eight goals, one assist Saturday vs. Eastern York)

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague eight points (seven goals, one assist Saturday at Lower Dauphin)

Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer eight points (six goals, two assists Thursday at Garden Spot)

Goals:

Boys:

Hempfield’s Max Grube seven goals (Monday at Penn Manor)

Hempfield’s Max Grube six goals (Wednesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Hempfield’s AJ McAlpine six goals (Wednesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Girls:

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague seven goals (Saturday at Lower Dauphin)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel seven goals (Friday at Central York)

Cocalico’s Danika Sauder six goals (Wednesday vs. Berks Catholic)

Garden Spot’s Gwen Varley six goals (Saturday vs. Penn Manor)

Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer six goals (Thursday at Garden Spot)

Warwick’s Clara Ford six goals (Tuesday vs. Garden Spot)

Assists:

Boys:

Conestoga Valley’s Tyson Zwaska nine assists (Tuesday at Ephrata)

Cocalico’s Alex Stokrp five assists (Monday vs. Wyomissing)

Girls:

Cocalico’s Thana Sweigart five assists (Wednesday vs. Berks Catholic)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kelly Hostetter five assists (Friday at Central York)

Manheim Township’s Bronwyn Hilbert five assists (Thursday at Garden Spot)

Game-winner: Cocalico’s Evan Youndt scored the game-winner for the Eagles boys squad in Monday’s 12-11 home non-league win over Wyomissing.

Kudos: To Cedar Crest girls on Tuesday’s 14-10 win at LCD/LCHS, which snapped a 10-game losing streak and put the Falcons in the win column for the first time this season. …and to L-S girls standout Hannah Gawne on notching career goal No. 100 in Friday’s win at Central York.

Coaching notables: Cocalico seventh-year girls coach Courtney Reinhold picked up career win No. 70 with Friday’s victory at Cedar Crest. …Hempfield girls skipper Claudia Ovchinnikoff, in her second year at Hempfield and fourth season coaching overall, picked up career win No. 50 with Friday’s victory at Ephrata. …CV second-year boys coach Nick DiPiano picked up career win No. 20 with Tuesday’s victory at Ephrata.

Coming up: In boys lacrosse Monday, CV hosts LCD/LCHS. A Cougars win there would force a three-way, second-place tie in Section Two, as teams there jockey for the runner-up spot for the league playoffs. In girls lacrosse Monday, Warwick hosts Cocalico. A Warriors upset would force a multi-team fourth-place tie, a coveted spot since the top four teams qualify for the league tourney. …in boys lacrosse Tuesday, Manheim Township travels to St. Joe’s Prep. MT won the 2018 PIAA Class 3A championship, while SJP has appeared in two state finals (2011, 2015). SJP beat MT in two state quarterfinals (2011, 2015). Last year, SJP won at MT in the regular season, 9-6. …in girls lacrosse Thursday night, Hempfield hosts Cocalico while Manheim Township hosts L-S. The Blue Streaks will likely be going for their 100th-straight L-L regular season win. …on Friday in boys lacrosse, Manheim Township hosts Hempfield (start time 4:15 p.m.) in a game that will likely decide the Section One crown.