The 2022 high school lacrosse season kicked off over the weekend. Here’s a look back at the highlights from Lancaster-Lebanon League squads on the boys and girls side.

Boys:

Nine L-L teams opened their seasons over the weekend, with one playing both Friday and Saturday. There were three crossover games between L-L squads that did count towards league records: On Friday, L-S beat E-town 20-2 and Cocalico topped Penn Manor, 10-9; Warwick beat Ephrata 12-5 to take back the Ream Cup. The L-L went 5-0 in the other non-league matchups, with Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, Garden Spot, Conestoga Valley and Hempfield picking up victories (CV won games Friday and Saturday).

Among those victories, Penn Manor came back from down 9-6 with under six minutes left to beat Cocalico in overtime, 10-9, in Friday’s opener, with Comets’ senior Erik Hinkle getting the golden-goal game-winner 47 seconds into the extra period.

Meanwhile, Hempfield beat Avon Grove 9-7. AG has won two state championships in PIAA playoff history, the last coming in 2017. It also has the fourth-most overall total wins in state playoff history. So anytime you can get a win over a program with that kind of history is notable, as the Black Knights, last year’s L-L League tournament champion District 3-3A runner-up did behind 21 saves from senior keeper Matt Wiest.

High-water mark: Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic scored 22 goals in Friday’s season-opening 22-13 win over Conrad Weiser. It sets the bar for the single-game scoring mark by an L-L squad this season.

High-scorers: Nine L-L boys players scored four or more goals in games over the weekend: Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher seven goals (Friday vs. Wyomissing), CV’s Jeff Fisher six goals (Saturday vs. Daniel Boone), Garden Spot’s Ayden Naranjo six goals (Friday vs. Schuylkill Valley), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Sullivan six goals (Friday vs. E-town), LCD/LCHS’ Fritz Miklos six goals (Friday vs. Conrad Weiser), Warwick’s Greyson Reyleck six goals (Saturday vs. Ephrata), LCD/LCHS’ Mitchell Benn six goals (Friday vs. Conrad Weiser), Conestoga Valley’s Hunter Silvaggio four goals (Friday vs. Wyomissing), Cocalico’s Dolan Byrnes four goals (Friday vs. Penn Manor).

Girls:

Eight L-L girls teams opened their seasons over the weekend. Just two of those picked up wins: Manheim Township and Ephrata.

The Mountaineers beat Cedar Cliff, 12-5.

In a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 3A championship game, the Blue Streaks beat Radnor, 10-6.

High-scorers: Ephrata’s Grace Willets had 6 goals and Manheim Township’s Alyssa Dotter had 4 goals.

Coming up: Notable matchups on the boys side this week: Penn Manor at Hempfield on Tuesday (4 p.m.), Manheim Township at Penn Manor on Thursday (4 p.m.), Cocalico at L-S on Thursday (4 p.m.), North Allegheny at Manheim Township on Saturday (2 p.m.). …Notable matchups on the girls side this week: Cocalio at Twin Valley on Tuesday (6 p.m.), Hempfield at Exeter on Wednesday (7 p.m.), Twin Valley at Manheim Township on Saturday (10 a.m.).