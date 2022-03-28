Manheim Twp. vs. Radnor- PIAA 3A girls lacrosse championships
Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) looks to score against Radnor during second half action of the PIAA 3A girls lacrosse championships at West Chester East High School Friday June 12, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The 2022 high school lacrosse season kicked off over the weekend. Here’s a look back at the highlights from Lancaster-Lebanon League squads on the boys and girls side.

Boys:

Nine L-L teams opened their seasons over the weekend, with one playing both Friday and Saturday. There were three crossover games between L-L squads that did count towards league records: On Friday, L-S beat E-town 20-2 and Cocalico topped Penn Manor, 10-9; Warwick beat Ephrata 12-5 to take back the Ream Cup. The L-L went 5-0 in the other non-league matchups, with Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, Garden Spot, Conestoga Valley and Hempfield picking up victories (CV won games Friday and Saturday).

Among those victories, Penn Manor came back from down 9-6 with under six minutes left to beat Cocalico in overtime, 10-9, in Friday’s opener, with Comets’ senior Erik Hinkle getting the golden-goal game-winner 47 seconds into the extra period.

Meanwhile, Hempfield beat Avon Grove 9-7. AG has won two state championships in PIAA playoff history, the last coming in 2017. It also has the fourth-most overall total wins in state playoff history. So anytime you can get a win over a program with that kind of history is notable, as the Black Knights, last year’s L-L League tournament champion District 3-3A runner-up did behind 21 saves from senior keeper Matt Wiest.

High-water mark: Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic scored 22 goals in Friday’s season-opening 22-13 win over Conrad Weiser. It sets the bar for the single-game scoring mark by an L-L squad this season.

High-scorers: Nine L-L boys players scored four or more goals in games over the weekend: Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher seven goals (Friday vs. Wyomissing), CV’s Jeff Fisher six goals (Saturday vs. Daniel Boone), Garden Spot’s Ayden Naranjo six goals (Friday vs. Schuylkill Valley), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Sullivan six goals (Friday vs. E-town), LCD/LCHS’ Fritz Miklos six goals (Friday vs. Conrad Weiser), Warwick’s Greyson Reyleck six goals (Saturday vs. Ephrata), LCD/LCHS’ Mitchell Benn six goals (Friday vs. Conrad Weiser), Conestoga Valley’s Hunter Silvaggio four goals (Friday vs. Wyomissing), Cocalico’s Dolan Byrnes four goals (Friday vs. Penn Manor).

Girls:

Eight L-L girls teams opened their seasons over the weekend. Just two of those picked up wins: Manheim Township and Ephrata.

The Mountaineers beat Cedar Cliff, 12-5.

In a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 3A championship game, the Blue Streaks beat Radnor, 10-6.

High-scorers: Ephrata’s Grace Willets had 6 goals and Manheim Township’s Alyssa Dotter had 4 goals.

Coming up: Notable matchups on the boys side this week: Penn Manor at Hempfield on Tuesday (4 p.m.), Manheim Township at Penn Manor on Thursday (4 p.m.), Cocalico at L-S on Thursday (4 p.m.), North Allegheny at Manheim Township on Saturday (2 p.m.). …Notable matchups on the girls side this week: Cocalio at Twin Valley on Tuesday (6 p.m.), Hempfield at Exeter on Wednesday (7 p.m.), Twin Valley at Manheim Township on Saturday (10 a.m.).

