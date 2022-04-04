Shortly after the 2020 high school spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I wrote an article about US Lacrosse awarding nearly $7,000 in grant money to a pair of youth lacrosse organizations in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.

Due to the pandemic, that money got held up until February 2021. Fast forward to present day and results are already to starting to show for at least one of those recipients.

The Cedar Crest Girls Youth Lacrosse organization had received equipment (goals, sticks, goggles, goalie equipment) and money totaling nearly $2,900 to cover training classes for new coaches and to create youth-level teams for players in grades three through five.

That money and equipment was used to hold youth lacrosse clinics for girls players in grades three through six in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District twice a week in May and again in November.

While the Cedar Crest girls lacrosse varsity and JV teams compete in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, it was the only L-L program to not have youth teams in grades 3-6. Until now.

“The response was so overwhelming that we’ve created four teams,” Cedar Crest girls lacrosse coach Anthony Sinico said. “One for players in grades 3-4, one in grades 5-6, and two in grades 7-8. …we have 87 girls playing between grades 3 to 8.”

All of those teams compete at the youth level as part of the Lancaster Area Girls Lacrosse Association.

“We really think this is going to help build the game of lacrosse in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District,” Sinico said. “In four or five years we will hopefully see this paying off to where Cedar Crest lacrosse competes at a high level in the L-L.”

That nugget is the lead item on this week’s L-L lacrosse notebook. Here’s a look back at highlights across the league from the first full week of action for the 2022 season.

High-scorers: Six L-L boys players scored five or more goals in games last week: Conestoga Valley’s Keller Dillman 7 goals (Friday at Conrad Weiser), Hempfield’s Max Grube 7 goals (Tuesday vs. Penn Manor), CV’s Hunter Silvaggio 6 goals (Friday at Conrad Weiser), Manheim Township’s Xander Johnson 6 goals (Thursday at Penn Manor), CV’s Jeff Fisher 5 goals (Tuesday vs. Ephrata), and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Barrett Denlinger had 5 goals Thursday vs. Cocalico and Tuesday at Garden Spot). …Seven L-L girls players had five or more goals in games last week: Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague 6 goals (Friday vs. Cedar Crest), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel 6 goals (Thursday at Cocalico), Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer 6 goals (Thursday vs. Penn Manor), Ephrata’s Grace Willets 5 goals (Thursday vs. Garden Spot), Garden Spot’s Emma Gruber 5 goals (Thursday at Ephrata), Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer 5 goals (Monday at Academy of Notre Dame De Namur), Warwick’s Clara Ford 5 goals (Thursday at Elizabethtown).

High-water mark: CV won at Conrad Weiser 24-8 on Friday. That’s the new single-game high-water mark in goals scored for an L-L boys team this season. …on the girls side, L-S’ 25 goals in Tuesday’s 25-0 league-opening win over Garden Spot is the single-game high-water mark by an L-L girls team so far this season.

Coaching notables: Manheim Township seventh-year coach Dan Lyons picked up career victory No. 100 with Saturday’s win over defending District Seven champ North Allegheny. …Hempfield fifth-year coach Matt McAlpine picked up career victory No. 50 with last Tuesday’s 18-7 win over Penn Manor.

Coming up: Ephrata travels to Cocalico on Monday for the annual Aevidum game to raise money for the non-profit that supports suicide prevention. Also Monday, Warwick travels to Hempfield. …in boys lacrosse, L-S travels to LCD/LCHS in a Section Two battle of unbeatens Monday; L-S travels to CV in a matchup between a pair of early Section Two favorites Wednesday.