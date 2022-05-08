If I’ve learned anything in my 12 years in journalism, it’s that every person has a story. This was reenforced to me a few weeks ago when I met Cocalico boys lacrosse assistant coach Lynn Parmer. She holds the distinction of being the lone female on a boys lacrosse coaching staff in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this spring. And she has quite the story.

Originally Lynn Romich, she was a soccer player at Cocalico in her prep days, when she was also a youth soccer coach, which opened her eyes to being around children and eventually led to a career as a special education teacher at Cocalico High School. In 2011, her first husband, John Keene, died after a bout with colon cancer. He was just 36.

“I say to the kids all the time,” Parmer said. “‘There’s rain. But then there’s sunshine.’ If I had just peaced out when he did, I think about all the experiences I would have missed out on.”

Experiences like the 21 years Parmer has now spent in coaching, first in soccer, then in swimming and now in lacrosse. Speaking of which, Parmer was Matt Oberly’s youth swim coach when he was 12 years old. Oberly is now the longtime Cocalico boys lacrosse varsity head coach. In 2017, Oberly brought Parmer onboard at the suggestion of former Cocalico athletic director Whitney Seltzer. Parmer didn’t know a thing about the sport. But at the time, nephew O’Brien Byrnes was an Eagles lacrosse player. She also has a stepson, Tucker Parmer, who is a former Ephrata boys lacrosse standout now playing at Wilkes University. Another nephew, Dolan Byrnes, is currently the Eagles’ third-leading scorer.

“They’re probably like, ‘What is this crazy old lady doing out here screaming at people?’” Parmer said. “The kids are so excited to see me, and it makes me happy because I’m just as excited to see them. Coaching is the best part of my day.”

By the way, after a 3-win campaign a year ago, the Cocalico boys have qualified for the upcoming league tournament, the program’s first league playoff berth since 2017, and fourth overall.

That’s the lead item on this week’s L-L lacrosse notebook. Here’s a look at the upcoming matchups in the L-L tournaments, followed by a look back at last week’s top points and assist leaders and goal scorers, and other notables.

Playoff field is set: The L-L semifinals are Tuesday. The girls semifinals will be held at Penn Manor’s Comet Field, with Manheim Township (15-2) and L-S (12-3) squaring off at 5 p.m., followed by L-L regular season champ Hempfield (16-1) vs. Cocalico (9-7).

The boys semifinals will be at Ephrata, with Section Two champ L-S (15-1) and Section One runner-up Hempfield (12-3) facing off at 5 p.m., followed by Section One champ Manheim Township (12-3) vs. Section Two runner-up Cocalico (12-4).

Points:

Girls

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings nine points (five goals, four assists Friday at Central York)

Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer eight points (six goals, two assists Saturday at Downingtown)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings eight points (seven goals, one assist Tuesday at Conestoga Valley)

Boys

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zach Labreque 10 points (six goals, four assists Tuesday at Ephrata)

Warwick’s Aiden Minney nine points (three goals, six assists vs. Cedar Crest on Monday)

Garden Spot’s Jared Patton eight points (six goals, two assists Monday vs. Conrad Weiser)

GOALS:

Girls

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague seven goals (Monday at Kennard-Dale)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel seven goals (Tuesday vs. Warwick)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings seven goals (Tuesday at Conestoga Valley)

Manheim Township’s Sydney Witwer six goals (Saturday at Downingtown)

Penn Manor’s Erin Shipley six goals (Wednesday at Ephrata)

Boys

Garden Spot’s Jared Patton six goals (Monday vs. Conrad Weiser)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Barrett Denlinger six goals (Wednesday at Bishop McDevitt)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zach Labeque six goals (Tuesday at Ephrata)

ASSISTS

Girls

Penn Manor's Keegan Dings four assists (Friday at Central York)

Boys

Warwick’s Aiden Minney six assists (Monday vs. Cedar Crest)

Kudos: In NCAA Division II women’s lacrosse, East Stroudsburg defeated West Chester 15-12 in Sunday’s PSAC championship game. ESU features starting defender Jameson Kernaghan (Cocalico) and head coach Xeni Barakos (Cocalico). …back in L-L lacrosse, freshman Hayden Klose had the game-winner for the Elizabethtown boys’ in last Monday’s 5-4 win over Ephrata, the Bears’ first victory of the season. …The LCD/LCHS girls topped CV 8-3 on Thursday to snap a 17-game losing streak and pick up the first win under new coach Ashley Ingram. Each L-L girls and boys lacrosse team now has at least one win this season. …Garden Spot’s Ashton Gonzalez had the game-winner in Tuesday night’s 16-15 girls lacrosse victory at Cedar Crest.

High-water mark: The Garden Spot girls topped Harrisburg Christian 27-3 in Thursday’s regular season finale. It’s the new season-high in goals scored for an L-L girls team this season (previous was 25, by Hempfield and L-S).

Coaching notables: Cocalico boys skipper Matt Oberly, in his third consecutive season and eighth season overall steering the Eagles, picked up career win No. 50 with last Monday’s 8-4 win at Berks Catholic. …L-S second-year coach Mike McConomy picked up career win No. 30 with Wednesday’s 19-1 victory at Bishop McDevitt. … By the way, Spartans’ seventh-year coach Jen Leaman is in her final year on the sidelines. There’s a chance Garden Spot will nab its first district playoff berth, as the Spartans enter the week at No. 12 in the latest District 3-2A power ratings. The top 12 teams qualify.

